Empress Eternal wins Shadowfax Handicap

The owners of Single Malt, Asha Bhat (left), Javeed Ghatala (third from left), and M. Venugopala Reddy (third from right) receiving the S. Rangarajan Memorial Cup from Ramesh Rangarajan, Steward and Management Committee Member of Madras Race Club, as jockey Ashhad Asbar (second from left), trainer Saddam Iqbal (right) and MRC committee members Paul Antony and M. Ravi look on. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Empress Eternal (Nakhat Singh up) won the Shadowfax Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Wednesday (Feb. 23). The winner is the property of The Estate of Late Mr. R.M. Lakshmanan and trained by R. Foley.

1. ARIES HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: SEA SCRIPT (Ramandeep) 1, Ginsburg (M.S. Deora) 2, Rwanda (C. Umesh) 3 and Air Marshall (A. Imran Khan) 4. Not run: Arakara. 1/2, shd and hd. 1m, 8.13s. Owners: Mr. Hussain Sultan Ali Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. HIGHLAND WARRIOR HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,100m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: PALSY WALSY (A.S. Pete) 1, Stern Maiden (C. Umesh) 2, Shadow Of Love (M.S. Deora) 3 and Red Hot Jet (Santosh G) 4. 1/2, lnk and 1-3/4. 1m, 7.66s. Owner: Mrs. G.R. Sujatha Sree. Trainer: Govindarajan.

3. HIGHLAND WARRIOR HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,100m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: PAPPA RICH (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Winraise (Ramandeep) 2, Rush More (M.S. Deora) 3 and Eyes Of Falcon (Gaurav Singh) 4. Snk, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 8.084s. Owners: Mr. D. Nagaraj, Mr. P.S. Jagadish. Trainer: P. Krishna.

4. EYE OF THE STORM HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: RIGHT MOVE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Turf Beauty (Shyam Kumar) 2, Windermere (Santosh G) 3 and Come Calling (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1/2, 2-1/4 and nose. 1m, 41.72s. Owners: M/s. Hyperion Blood Stock rep. Mr. & Mrs. Farouq Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey & Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey. Trainer: A. Jagadeeshan.

5. EYE OF THE STORM HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: GANTON (C. Umesh) 1, Sweet Fragrance (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Sonic Dash (Yash Narredu) 3 and Soul Mate (A. Imran Khan) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and nk. 1m, 41.36s. Owner: M/s. Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

6. S. RANGARAJAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SINGLE MALT (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Remediesofspring (C. Umesh) 2, Rubert (C. Brisson) 3 and Santamarina Star (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Shd, 4-1/2 and 1. 1m, 14.26s. Owners: Mr. Md. Javeed Ghatala, M/s. Jai Govind Stud Agricultural Farm, Mr. M. Venugopala Reddy & Dr. Asha Bhat. Trainer Saddam Iqbal.

7. SHADOWFAX HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: EMPRESS ETERNAL (Nakhat Singh) 1, Rays Of Sun (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Succession (Yash Narredu) 3 and Off Shore Breeze (C. Brisson) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 26.95s. Owner: The Estate of Late Mr. R.M. Lakshmanan. Trainer: R. Foley.

8. VIVA ZAPATA HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: SPIRIT OF ZION (C. Umesh) 1, Wild Passion (Farid Ansari) 2, Price Stricker (A. Ayaz Khan) 3 and Benin Bronze (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Not run: Kasi Masi. Nose, snk and 3-1/2. 1m, 16.01s. Owners: Mr. Harisharan Devgan & Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: Uthaiah.