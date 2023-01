Empress Eternal takes the honours in P.T. Rajan Memorial Cup

January 21, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari up) won the P.T. Rajan Memorial Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Jan. 21). The winner is owned by The Estate of Late Mr. Lakshmanan R.M. and trained by R. Foley. Jockey Farid Ansari scored a treble on the day.

1. MYSTICAL MYRISTICA CUP: HARAN (Farid Ansari) 1, Glorious Victory (R. Manish) 2, Full Of Surprise (Angad) 3 and Feni (B. Dharshan) 4. 2, 1-1/2, 1-1/2. 1m, 17.74s. ₹19 (w), 11, 26 and 13 (p), SHP: 116, FP: 515, Q: 490, Tla: 1,675. Owner: Mr. Shariq Joshy. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

2. GOLDEN CURCUMA CUP: STROMBOSIS (Manikandan) 1, Kings Walk (L.A. Rozario) 2, Dear Lady (Yash Narredu) 3 and Windsor Walk (B. Dharshan) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 40.92s. ₹1,008 (w), 224, 20 and 13 (p), SHP: 46, FP: 3,257, Q: 982, Tla: 18,746. Owners: Mr. Husain Sultan Ali Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

3. ROYAL BLACK GOLD CUP (Div. I): TIMELESS ROMANCE (Farid Ansari) 1, Ginsburg (Dashrath Singh) 2, Augusta (B. Dharshan) 3 and Celeritas (L.A. Rozario) 4. 1-1/2, snk and 1-1/2. 1m, 0.25s. ₹32 (w), 12, 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 35, FP: 87, Q: 32, Tla: 200. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus F. Palia. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. ROYAL BLACK GOLD CUP (Div. II): KRISHAA’S CHOICE (Inayat) 1, Zucardi (B. Dharshan) 2, Senora Bianca (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Pappa Rich (S. Kamble) 4. Lnk, 2-1/4 and lnk. 1m, 0.89s. ₹335 (w), 43, 15 and 10 (p), SHP: 36, FP: 415, Q: 206, Tla: 3,588. Owners: M/s. Marlen Bhat & Asha Bhat. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

5. P.T. RAJAN MEMORIAL CUP: EMPRESS ETERNAL (Farid Ansari) 1, Ayur Shakti (C. Brisson) 2, Diamond And Pearls (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Royal Monarch (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Not run: Rays Of Sun. 3-1/4, 2-1/4 and nose. 1m, 25.92s. ₹61 (w), 18, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 43, FP: 196, Q: 92, Tla: 795. Owner: The Estate of Late Mr. Lakshmanan R.M. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. FIERY RED PEPPER CUP (Div. I): HAWK OF THE WIND (B. Dharshan) 1, Sinatra (Yash Narredu) 2, Big Treasure (S.A. Amit) 3 and Royal Mayfair (Farhan Alam) 4. 7, 2 and hd. 1m, 6.54s. ₹19 (w), 10, 16 and 64 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 63, Q: 29, Tla: 183. Owners: Mr. Balam Mohla & Mr & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistri rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Mr. Anil R. Saraf. Trainer: D. Narredu.

7. FIERY RED PEPPER CUP (Div. II): PLANET VENUS (Yash Narredu) 1, Fabulous Show (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Be Calm (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 4. 5-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 7.13s. ₹17 (w), 10, 39 and 12 (p), SHP: 111, FP: 196, Q: 156, Tla: 552. Owners: Mr. Balam Mohla & Mr. Anil Saraf. Trainer: D. Narredu.

Jackpot: ₹15,441 (2 tkts.); Runner-up: 4,411 (3 tkts.);Mini Jkt: 3,785 (2 tkts); Tr (i): 15,482 (carried over), (ii): 150 (123 tkts.).