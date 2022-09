Empress Eternal, Lady Mimi, Apsara Star, Turf Melody and Versatile impress

ADVERTISEMENT

Empress Eternal, Lady Mimi, Apsara Star, Turf Melody and Versatile impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 17).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 800m: Rays Of Sun (S.A. Amit) 58.5,6 00/43.5. Easy.

1000m: Jack Richer (A.M. Alam), Benin Bronze (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44. Glorious Legend (rb), Majestic Wind (R. Manish) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: King Roger (rb) 40.5. Handy. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 41.5. Embankment (rb) 43.5. A 2-y-o (Cougar Mountain-Ajaweed) (rb), a 2-y-o (Dali-Malakeye Ziba) (rb) 42. They moved together.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Kikata (Manikandan) 57, 600/44. Easy. Glorious Symphony (Ramandeep) 57.5, 600/42.5. Fit. Martingale ( rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Shivaratri (A.M. Alam) 1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Desert Storm (Manikandan), Storm Flag (A.M. Tograllu) 54, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 53.5, 600/39.5. In fine shape. Shez R Star (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. Worked well. Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/41.5. Urged. Cynosure (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (S. A. Amit) 59, 600/42.5. Amarone (S. Imran) 54.5, 600/37. Strode out well. Henrietta (S. Kamble) 1-2, 600/45.5. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane-Eternal Angel) (A.M. Tograllu), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove-Night of Star) (rb) 59, 600/44. They ended level. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 57, 600/43.5. Classic Remark (Manikandan) 1-1.5, 600/47. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: MSG Fantasy (rb), 1-8, 800/56, 600/42. In good condition. Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 1-8, 800/51.5, 600/38. Impressed. Wakeful (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/43. Eased up. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved well. Royal Monarch (Farid Ansari) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/39. Unextended. Ganton (Farhan Alam) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. A Wink Annda Smile (rb) 1-12, 800/48, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Eased up. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Star Waves (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/59, 600/47. Eased up. Lady Mini (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38. She moved well within herself. Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. Easy. Lady Blazer (Koshi Kumar), Pappa Rich (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. They finished together. Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar), Versatile (S. Kamble) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. They pleased. Artistryy (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Emperor Charmavat (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. Handy. Icy River (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41. In fine nick. A 2-y-o (Saamidd-Ultrasonic) (rb), a 2-y-o (Wind Legend- Light Of Music) (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Win Legend-Missoni) (rb), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Magical Spell) (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Ocean Love (Manikandan) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’Connor - Nora) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which- Sheryl) (C. Brisson), a 2-y-o (Dali- Adalcia) (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. They finished level.

1200m: Ayur Shakti (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1,000/1-13, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Eased up. Apsara Star (Farhan Alam) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 45. Roman Senator (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Oscars Thunder (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Handy. Swiss Agatta (A.M. Alam) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Moved impressively

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Fine Future (Farhan Alam), Rwanda (Koshi Kumar), Sinatra (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.82. They jumped out well. Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh), Star Of Royalty (Farid Ansari) 1-6.50. They took a good jump. Current View (Inayat), Lady Royal (Ramandeep) 1-5.65. They took a level jump. Paris O’Connor (rb), Stolen Glance (rb) 1-6.67. They jumped out well and finished together. Little Wonder (S. Imran), The Sting (rb) 1-4.64. They took a good jump and the former finished well in front. Oui Sauvage (M.S. Deora), Showmanship (S. Kamble) 1-6.93. They jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu (Celandine) (rb), Winarise (rb), A 2-y-o (Net Whizz-Gertie Laurie) (rb) 1-6.28. First named finished well in front. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar), Galvarino (rb), Radiant Joy (S.A. Amit) 1-8.99. Namak Halaal (A.M. Tograllu), Suparakiga (rb), Soul Message (Manikandan) 1-5.80. They took a good jump, Namak Halaal finished well ahead. Durango (rb), Carnoustie (S. Imran) 1-5.42. They jumped out well, the latter moved better.