Empress Eternal, Lady Mimi, Apsara Star, Turf Melody and Versatile impress

September 17, 2022 17:47 IST

Empress Eternal, Lady Mimi, Apsara Star, Turf Melody and Versatile impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 17).

Outer sand: 800m: Rays Of Sun (S.A. Amit) 58.5,6 00/43.5. Easy.

1000m: Jack Richer (A.M. Alam), Benin Bronze (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44. Glorious Legend (rb), Majestic Wind (R. Manish) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: King Roger (rb) 40.5. Handy. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 41.5. Embankment (rb) 43.5. A 2-y-o (Cougar Mountain-Ajaweed) (rb), a 2-y-o (Dali-Malakeye Ziba) (rb) 42. They moved together.

800m: Kikata (Manikandan) 57, 600/44. Easy. Glorious Symphony (Ramandeep) 57.5, 600/42.5. Fit. Martingale ( rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Shivaratri (A.M. Alam) 1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Desert Storm (Manikandan), Storm Flag (A.M. Tograllu) 54, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 53.5, 600/39.5. In fine shape. Shez R Star (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. Worked well. Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/41.5. Urged. Cynosure (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (S. A. Amit) 59, 600/42.5. Amarone (S. Imran) 54.5, 600/37. Strode out well. Henrietta (S. Kamble) 1-2, 600/45.5. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane-Eternal Angel) (A.M. Tograllu), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove-Night of Star) (rb) 59, 600/44. They ended level. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 57, 600/43.5. Classic Remark (Manikandan) 1-1.5, 600/47. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: MSG Fantasy (rb), 1-8, 800/56, 600/42. In good condition. Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 1-8, 800/51.5, 600/38. Impressed. Wakeful (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/43. Eased up. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved well. Royal Monarch (Farid Ansari) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/39. Unextended. Ganton (Farhan Alam) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. A Wink Annda Smile (rb) 1-12, 800/48, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Eased up. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Star Waves (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/59, 600/47. Eased up. Lady Mini (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38. She moved well within herself. Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. Easy. Lady Blazer (Koshi Kumar), Pappa Rich (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. They finished together. Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar), Versatile (S. Kamble) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. They pleased. Artistryy (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Emperor Charmavat (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. Handy. Icy River (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41. In fine nick. A 2-y-o (Saamidd-Ultrasonic) (rb), a 2-y-o (Wind Legend- Light Of Music) (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Win Legend-Missoni) (rb), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Magical Spell) (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Ocean Love (Manikandan) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’Connor - Nora) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which- Sheryl) (C. Brisson), a 2-y-o (Dali- Adalcia) (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. They finished level.

1200m: Ayur Shakti (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1,000/1-13, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Eased up. Apsara Star (Farhan Alam) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 45. Roman Senator (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Oscars Thunder (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Handy. Swiss Agatta (A.M. Alam) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Moved impressively

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Fine Future (Farhan Alam), Rwanda (Koshi Kumar), Sinatra (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.82. They jumped out well. Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh), Star Of Royalty (Farid Ansari) 1-6.50. They took a good jump. Current View (Inayat), Lady Royal (Ramandeep) 1-5.65. They took a level jump. Paris O’Connor (rb), Stolen Glance (rb) 1-6.67. They jumped out well and finished together. Little Wonder (S. Imran), The Sting (rb) 1-4.64. They took a good jump and the former finished well in front. Oui Sauvage (M.S. Deora), Showmanship (S. Kamble) 1-6.93. They jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu (Celandine) (rb), Winarise (rb), A 2-y-o (Net Whizz-Gertie Laurie) (rb) 1-6.28. First named finished well in front. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar), Galvarino (rb), Radiant Joy (S.A. Amit) 1-8.99. Namak Halaal (A.M. Tograllu), Suparakiga (rb), Soul Message (Manikandan) 1-5.80. They took a good jump, Namak Halaal finished well ahead. Durango (rb), Carnoustie (S. Imran) 1-5.42. They jumped out well, the latter moved better.