Empire Of Dreams, Seeking The Stars, Cloud Jumper and Glorious King work well

February 02, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Empire Of Dreams, Seeking The Stars, Cloud Jumper and Glorious King worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 2).

Outer sand:

1000m: Tifosi (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. Unextended.

1200m: Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 1-30.5, 1000/1-12, 800/55.5, 600/41. They moved attractively.

Inner sand:

600m: Rays Of Sun (rb) (1200-600) 45.5. Southern Lad (rb) 47. Zen Zero (A.S. Peter) 43.5. Handy.

800m: Grand Royal (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Autumn Light (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48. Moved freely. Pense’e (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Forest Lake (rb), Autumn Shower (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They were handy. Bluemed (rb), Off Shore Breeze (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy and level. Aviothic (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. A 3-y-o (Saamidd - Glebe Queen) (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Unextended. Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 1-4.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Stillwater (rb), Noble Grand (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. They moved freely. Knotty Power (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Constant Variable (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Wind Symbol (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-27, 1000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. They worked well. Desert Star (A.S. Peter), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-31, 1000/1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. They are in good shape. Empire Of Dreams (rb), Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. They moved impressively. Kundavai (rb) 1-30.5, 1000/1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43. In good condition. Renegade (rb) 1-30, (1200-600) 41. Eased up. Ms. Boss (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 44.5.

CONNECT WITH US