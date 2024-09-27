Empire Of Dreams, Helen Of Troy, Red Pencile and Clockwise work well

Empire Of Dreams, Helen Of Troy, Red Pencile and Clockwise worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 27).

Outer sand: 1200m: Dramatic (P. Vikram), Young Heart (rb) 1-29.5, 1000/1-12, 800/.57, 600/43.5. Former started and finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Conscious Keeper (M. Darshan) 48.

800m: Proposed (N. Darshan) 57, 600/43. Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Battalion’s Pride (Shah Alam) 1-2, 600/47. Aspira (Yash Narredu) 1-0, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Charukala (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Unextended. Flourish (ex: City Of Turmeric) (K.V. Baskar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Atreides (Shah Alam) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Autumn Light (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Lebua (A.M. Tograllu) 59.5, 600/44.

1000m: Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Empire Of Dreams (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41. In fine trim. Sheer Rocks (Inayat) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. First Missile (Shah Alam) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Worked well. Words Worth (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Easy. Desert Star (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Everwin (rb), Element (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. They were easy. Alexander (K.V.Baskar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Kings Battalion (Shah Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Knotty Wonder (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Handy. Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Sunche Dreams (Shah Alam) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Red Pencile (Shah Alam), Clockwise (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They moved impressively. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. Worked well. Pirate’s Love (M.S. Deora) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.

1200m: Go For The Moon (rb) 1-32.5, (1200-600) 44.5. Eased up. King O Star (Shah Alam) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 44. Eased up. Emperor Charmavat (rb), Swarga (rb) 1-24, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. They pleased. Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In good shape.

