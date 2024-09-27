ADVERTISEMENT

Empire Of Dreams, Helen Of Troy, Red Pencile and Clockwise work well

Published - September 27, 2024 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Empire Of Dreams, Helen Of Troy, Red Pencile and Clockwise worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 27).

Outer sand: 1200m: Dramatic (P. Vikram), Young Heart (rb) 1-29.5, 1000/1-12, 800/.57, 600/43.5. Former started and finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Conscious Keeper (M. Darshan) 48.

800m: Proposed (N. Darshan) 57, 600/43. Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Battalion’s Pride (Shah Alam) 1-2, 600/47. Aspira (Yash Narredu) 1-0, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Charukala (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Unextended. Flourish (ex: City Of Turmeric) (K.V. Baskar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Atreides (Shah Alam) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Autumn Light (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Lebua (A.M. Tograllu) 59.5, 600/44.

