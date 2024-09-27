GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Empire Of Dreams, Helen Of Troy, Red Pencile and Clockwise work well

Published - September 27, 2024 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Empire Of Dreams, Helen Of Troy, Red Pencile and Clockwise worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 27).

Outer sand: 1200m: Dramatic (P. Vikram), Young Heart (rb) 1-29.5, 1000/1-12, 800/.57, 600/43.5. Former started and finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Conscious Keeper (M. Darshan) 48.

800m: Proposed (N. Darshan) 57, 600/43. Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Battalion’s Pride (Shah Alam) 1-2, 600/47. Aspira (Yash Narredu) 1-0, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Charukala (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Unextended. Flourish (ex: City Of Turmeric) (K.V. Baskar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Atreides (Shah Alam) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Autumn Light (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Lebua (A.M. Tograllu) 59.5, 600/44.

1000m: Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Empire Of Dreams (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41. In fine trim. Sheer Rocks (Inayat) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. First Missile (Shah Alam) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Worked well. Words Worth (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Easy. Desert Star (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Everwin (rb), Element (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. They were easy. Alexander (K.V.Baskar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Kings Battalion (Shah Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Knotty Wonder (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Handy. Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Sunche Dreams (Shah Alam) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Red Pencile (Shah Alam), Clockwise (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They moved impressively. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. Worked well. Pirate’s Love (M.S. Deora) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.

1200m: Go For The Moon (rb) 1-32.5, (1200-600) 44.5. Eased up. King O Star (Shah Alam) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 44. Eased up. Emperor Charmavat (rb), Swarga (rb) 1-24, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. They pleased. Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In good shape.

