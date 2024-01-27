ADVERTISEMENT

Empire Of Dreams and Hallucinate impress

January 27, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Empire Of Dreams and Hallucinate impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 27).

Outer sand: 1000m: Proposed (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44.5. Urged. Sonic Dash (S. Imran), Glorious King (M. Bhaskar) 1-17.5, 800/59, 600/43. They are in fine nick. Smiles Of Fortune (M. Bhaskar), Ruling Star (S. Imran) 1-18.5, 800/1-1, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

Inner sand: 600m: Prestigious (Farid Ansari), a 3-y-o (Perfect Stride - Raw Silk) (rb) 44.5. Saintly Star (C. Brisson) 47.5.

800m: Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/39. Moved impressively. Romualdo (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Anzio (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Radiant Joy (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. A 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Silver Cruise) (Inayat) 58.5, 600/43. In fine condition.

1000m: Mutant (C. Brisson) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Eased up. Vision Quest (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Clear Tone (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Knotty One (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Ms Boss (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Constant Variable (Shyam Kumar) 1-11, 800/.56, 600/43.5. Moved well. A 3-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb), a 3-y-o (Saamidd - Glebe Queen) (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front. Sensibility (Shyam Kumar) 1-16. Eased up.

1200m: Empire Of Dreams (Shyam Kumar) 1-24, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Pleased.

1400m: Wind Symbol (rb) 1-45.5, 1200/1-29.5, 1000/1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely.

1800m: Kings Walk (C. Brisson) 2-17.5, 1600/2-2.5, 1400/1-46.5, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-15, 800/59.5, 600/47. Easy.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Berrettini (rb), Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar) 1-10.49. They jumped out well and were eased up. Straordinario (Hindu Singh), a 3-y-o (Arod - Couleur - Rouge) (rb), Dramatic (rb) 1-8.91. The trio took a good jump. Living Legend (rb), a 3-y-o (Air Support - Efrhina) (Hindu Singh) 1-11.04. Latter jumped out smartly. Sovereign Spirit (C. Brisson), Eclipse Award (rb), Asta (S. Kabdhar) 1-7.01. They jumped out well.

