Emperor Roderic, Finch and Turmeric Tower impress

September 30, 2022 17:40 IST

September 30, 2022 17:40 IST

Emperor Roderic, Finch and Turmeric Tower impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 30) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 40. Moved freely. Ashwa Bravo (Merchant) 38. Slightly urged.

800m: Tureci (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pressed. C’est L’Amour (M. Alam) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Turmeric Tower (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Responded well. Bold Advance (M. Alam) 50, 600/38. Pushed. In Contention (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Arbitrage (H. Gore) 56, 600/42. Easy. Jack Bauer (Shubham), 2/y/o She’s A Teaser (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Mad Love (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/os Balius Warrior (S.J. Sunil), Believe (Shubham) 55, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

1000m: Dalasan (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

1400m: Emperor Roderic (Chouhan), Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and easily finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Superimpose (A. Gaikwad), Harriet (V. Jodha) 1-11, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Finch (Merchant) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Tabriz (rb), My Name Is Trinity (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.