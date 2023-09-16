HamberMenu
Emperor Roderic and Alpha Domino catch the eye

September 16, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Emperor Roderic and Alpha Domino caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 16) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Chieftain (Mosin) 42. Easy.

800m: Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Swarovski (Prasad) 52, 600/38. Slightly urged. Mighty Wings (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Capitolium (C. Umesh) 56, 600/41. Easy. Faranoush (Zameer) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Place Vendome (Trevor) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Angelo (Late Chauvelin) (app), Souza (app) 1-26, 600/42. They were easy. Lazarus (Chouhan), La Belle (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was three lengths superior. Kirkines (Neeraj), Flying Halo (V. Bunde) 1-25, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level.

1600m: Alpha Domino (Neeraj), Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 800/54, 600/41. Former started five lengths behind and comfortably finished level. Pissaro (Trevor) 1-53, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well. Emperor Roderic (Kirtish), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former pleased.

2000m: Supernatural (Trevor) 2-23, 1800/2-8, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Moved well.

