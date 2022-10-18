Emperor Ashoka, Shivaratri, Star Romance, Glorious Grace, Royal Treasure and Royal Monarch excel

October 18, 2022 17:57 IST

Emperor Ashoka, Shivaratri, Star Romance, Glorious Grace, Royal Treasure and Royal Monarch excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18).

Outer sand: 600m: Undeniable (rb) 42. Fit. Eyes Of Falcon (Ishwar Singh), Little Wonder (rb) 46.5. Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 46. Carnoustie (Ishwar Singh) 46.5. Air Warrior (rb), Glorious Legend (rb) 46.5. Star Of Texas (rb) 46.

800m: Magical Wave (B. Dharshan), Kundavai (R. Manish) 55, 600/43. A fit pair. Cynosure (Khet Singh), Proposed (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They were easy. Sacre Couer (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Oberon (rb) 55.5, 600/43. In good shape. Abilitare (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Lady Luck (Khet Singh), Senora Bianca (rb) 55.5, 600/43. They worked well. Run Happy Run (B. Dharshan), Maranello (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Former is a 2-y-o, they finished level.

1000m: Emperor Ashoka (C. Brisson), Shivaratri (A.M. Alam) 1-8.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They pleased. Wind Symbol (rb), Mr Kool (rb) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43.5. They are in fine shape. Catelyn (R. Manish), Dazzling Dynamite (B. Dharshan) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. They worked well. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble), Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Kings Show (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Moved well. Attenborough (M.S. Deora), Magic Moment (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43. They finished together. Reign Of Terror (R. Manish), Sunny Isles (B. Dharshan) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Former started and ended four lengths in front. Magnetism (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Eased up. A 2-y- (Western Aristocrat - Setaglow) (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape.

1200m: Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-33, 1,000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand: 600m: Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 38.5. In fine condition.

800m: Windsor Walk (P. Sai Kumar), Be Calm (Koshi Kumar) 51, 600/38. They are in fine trim. Speed Air (M. Bhaskar) 54, 600/38.5. In fine fettle. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (B. Dharshan) 56.5, 600/41.5. They are in good condition. Amore (rb) 53, 600/39.5. Handy. Wonderful Era (Farhan Alam) 51, 600/38. Impressed. Emperor Charmavet (Ramandeep) 54, 600/39.5. Urged. Dun It Again (rb) 51, 600/38. In fine nick. Single Malt (A.M. Tograllu), Sea Script (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Former finished well ahead. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral-Zulima) (rb), Vayu (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45. They moved freely.

1000m: Sporting Spirit (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved well. Remediesofspring (Ramandeep) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. She moved well within herself. Rajputana (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Andorra (Farhan Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Flurry Heart (rb), a 2-y-o (Be Safe - Zvonareave) (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Zaneta (S.A. Amit) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Worked impressively. Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Handy. Priceless Beauty (M. Bhaskar) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38.5. Extended in the last part. Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 1-3, 800/49.5, 600/36.5. An excellent display. Glorious Grace (C. Brisson) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar), Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished together. Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar), Fast Play (A.M. Tograllu), Radiant Joy (rb) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. A fit trio. Royal Monarch (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. A 2-y-o (Cougar Mountain-Ajaweed) (rb), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Just Julie) (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Former was handy, while the latter was pushed to keep up the pace. A 2-y- (Win Legend - Missoni) (B. Dharshan), a 2-y-o (Fiero-Sunset Sail) (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. They are in good shape. Willows (A. Ayaz Khan), Princess Saara (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Latter dropped out at 600m. A 2-y-o (Dali - Starlet) (rb), a 2-y-o (Whatthescript-Laurita) (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46. They were easy and level. Cairo (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Niggled.

1200m: a 2-y-o (Sir Percy - Alacrita) (rb), Cuban Pete (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. They moved well and finished level. Cheval Blanc (Farhan Alam) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Serenity Princess (rb), Empress Royal (rb) 1-6.78. Latter was slowly off. Nightjar (Rajendra Singh), Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-1.60. They jumped out well and ended level. Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar), Lady Mimi (B. Dharshan) 1-3.17. They jumped out smartly and the former finished two lengths in front. Renzaccio (K.V. Baskar), Blue Sapphire (rb), Martingale (Farhan Alam) 1-6.74. Renzaccio finished well in front. Memory Lane (C. Brisson), Glorious Evensong (Ramandeep) 1-7.73. They jumped out well. Military Regiment (P.S. Kaviraj), Oui Sauvage (S. Kamble) 1-7.05. They took a good jump and the former finished four lengths in front. Paris O’ Connor (A.M. Alam), Authentic Bell (Inayat), Beauregard(rb) 1-5.96. After a level jump they finished in that order. Royal Pearl (S. Kabdhar), Multiwave (P. Sai Kumar), Multicrown (S.A. Amit) 1-5.39. Royal Pearl took a fly jump and finisehd well in front. Soul Message (Khet Singh), Boltonic (Manikandan), Stormbosis (rb) 1-5.26. They took a level jump. Rwanda (rb), a 2-y-o (Dali - Ice Fantasy) (Koshi Kumar), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Somethingabouther) (Farhan Alam) 1-5.76. The first named jumped out well. Desert Storm (K.V. Baskar), Ignition (rb) 1-7.36. Both jumped out well. Namaqua (K.V. Baskar), Red Sea (rb) 1-6.56. Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble), Winning Legacy (M.S. Deora) 1-8.11. They took a good jump. Star Fling (S. Kabdhar), Speculation (S.A. Amit), a 2-y-o (Gusto - Eternal Desire) 1-4.87. Star Fling took a good jump and finished well in front. Jungledreams (rb), Lady Wonder (Farhan Alam), Royal Baron (rb) 1-6.24. They jumped out well. Asgardia (Ramandeep), Star Waves (rb) 1-6.24.