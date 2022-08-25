Emelda primed to deliver in feature event

August 25, 2022 00:30 IST

Emelda, who has been well-tuned, is expected to score in the H.H. Sri. Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the opening days races to be held here on Thursday (Aug. 25). False rails (width about 5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. VARADA PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-00 p.m.: 1. Eco System (6) Rathod 56, 2. Elevado (4) Sarvan K 56, 3. Eye The Mind (9) A. Imran 56, 4. White Lies (3) Janardhan P 56, 5. Desert Romance (11) Nazerul 54.5, 6. Funambulist (5) Darshan 54.5, 7. Lucky Sun (8) Sai Kiran 54.5, 8. Mystic Divine (10) Angad 54.5, 9. Pininfarina (2) G. Rohith 54.5, 10. Romantic Heart (7) B. Harish 54.5 and 11. Ruby Woo (1) R. Pradeep 54.5.

1. EYE THE MIND, 2. MYSTIC DIVINE, 3. LUCKY SUN

2. SOMANATHPUR PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30: 1. Come Alive (2) Angad 62.5, 2. Samay Balwaan (4) J.H. Arul 62, 3. Shivalik Attitude (3) Santosh K 62, 4. King’s Command (9) Srinath 60.5, 5. Vijaya Surabhi (10) N.B. Kuldeep 60, 6. Shivalik Dhanush (15) Md. Imran A 59.5, 7. Diva In Gold (13) Antony 58.5, 8. Jabbar (11) S. Shareef 58.5, 9. Scarlet Princess (7) Rathod 58, 10. Cappadocia (1) Md. Sameer 57.5, 11. Felicita (6) Kiran N 57.5, 12. Double Trouble (5) M. Prabhakaran 56.5, 13. So Far (8) Sarvan K 56.5, 14. Virginia Queen (12) Nazerul 54.5 and 15. Swiss Bay (14) Sai Kiran 52.

1. COME ALIVE, 2. KING’S COMMAND, 3. VIRGINIA QUEEN

3. B.K. KRISHNADEVARAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Aquila D’ Oro (12) Santosh K 60, 2. Lord Commander (13) Nazerul 58.5, 3. Athulya (2) Angad 58, 4. Crimson Fire (10) B. Darshan 58, 5. Eddie The Eagle (5) Hasib A 58, 6. Socrates (1) Md. Mushraf 57, 7. Wind Power (8) Salman K 56.5, 8. Deimus (3) N.B. Kuldeep 54.5, 9. Kingofthejungle (7) Sai Kiran 54.5, 10. Lovely Thoughts (4) P.S. Rathore 54.5, 11. Gemini (6) S. Shareef 51.5, 12. Silver Days Again (11) B. Harish 51 and 13. Country’s Flash (9) J.H. Arul 50.5.

1. KINGOFTHEJUNGLE, 2. LOVELY THOUGHTS, 3. COUNTRY’S FLASH.

4. STAR OF MYSORE TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Aberlour (7) Hasib A 60, 2. Court Jester (1) Darshan 60, 3. Rising Sun (10) Sai Kiran 59, 4. Abhinandan (8) Imran Ashraf 57, 5. Cavarozzi (6) Ajay Kumar 57, 6. Flash Bond (4) Hindu S 54.5, 7. Star Of Thea (3) B. Harish 54.5, 8. Drusilla (9) Ayaz Khan 53.5, 9. Sound Of Canon’s (2) B. Darshan 53.5 and 10. Furious Fun (5) Salman K 52.5.

1. FLASH BOND, 2. SOUND OF CANON’S 3. RISING SUN

5. H.H. SRI. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 80 & above, 4-00. 1. Make My Way (7) A. Imran 60, 2. Emelda (4) Sai Kiran 57, 3. Segera (6) Md. Mushraf 56, 4. Contributor (2) Hindu S 55.5, 5. Turf Legend (5) Nazerul 55, 6. His Eminence (3) Antony 54.5 and 7. Nothing To Worry (1) Angad 51.5.

1. EMELDA, 2. CONTRIBUTOR

6. LAVASA PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Forest View (6) A. Imran 61, 2. Aurele (3) Srinath 60, 3. Coorg General (4) Salman K 57, 4. Shivalik Sound (1) Imran Ashraf 56.5, 5. Lucky Luciano (5) M. Prabhakaran 55, 6. Antinori (8) Nazerul 54, 7. Coyote Girl (7) Janardhan P 52.5 and 8. Vandan (2) Hindu S 51.

1. AURELE, 2. FOREST VIEW, 3. COORG GENERAL

7. PUNE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Niche Cannabis (1) Nazerul 60, 2. Percivale (6) Santosh K 59.5, 3. Morganite (7) Afsar Kkan 58, 4. Code Of Honour (3) M. Prabhakaran 55.5, 5. Surprise Package (2) Darshan 54.5, 6. Festive Star (4) B. Darshan 53.5, 7. Like My Daddy (5) G. Rohith 53.5 and 8. Impelling Power (8) Sai Kiran 52.5.

1. NICHE CANNABIS, 2. FESTIVE STAR, 3. PERCIVALE

Day’s best: FLASH BOND

Double: EMELDA — AURELE

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.