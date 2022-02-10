Emelda claims Chief Justice Trophy

CHENNAI:

10 February 2022 18:48 IST

Emelda (A. Imran Khan up) won the Chief Justice Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Feb. 10). The winner is the property of M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trainer by B. Suresh.

1. MINUTE TO WIN IT HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: UNCLE SAM (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Sonic Dash (Yash Narrredu) 2, Demesthenes (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Supreme Angel (Santosh G) 4. Lnk, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 29.01s. Owner: Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

2. MINUTE TO WIN IT HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: SUCCESSION (Yash Narredu) 1, Lakshanam (A.M. Alam) 2, Soul Mate (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Hallucinate (C. Umesh) 4. 1, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 27.99s. Owners: M/s. Gainsville Stud & Agl.Farm, Mr. Kishore Rungta & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: D. Narredu.

Advertising

Advertising

3. MSRM MEYYAPPAN CHETTIAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: SANTA CLARA (C.S. Jodha) 1, Karadeniz (M.S. Deora) 2, Off Shore Breeze (C. Brisson) 3 and Ignorance Is Bliss (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and nk. 1m, 27.12s. Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm, Mr. M. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy & Mr. Ajaykumar Arora. Trainer: A. Jodha.

4. G. KASTURI MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): STILL I RISE (C. Umesh) 1, Dark Son (C. Brisson) 2, Berrettini (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Shez R Star (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 4-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.11s. Owner: Mr. Kishore Futnani. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

5. CHIEF JUSTICE TROPHY (1,800m), rated 60 to 85 (40 to 59 eligible): EMELDA (A. Imran Khan) 1, Eagle Prince (Nakhat Singh) 2, Angelino (Santhosh Raj) 3 and Penang (C.S. Jodha) 4. Shd, 1 and 1. 1m, 55.02s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. SECRET TALK HANDICAP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: SIFAN (Aman) 1, Majestic Charmer (C. Umesh) 2, Welcome Chakkaram (C. Brisson) 3 and Lady Blazer (A.S. Peter) 4. Nk, 1-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 29.98s. Owners: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani & Mr. M.S. Bharath. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

Note: Originally Majestic Charmer won the race. An objection by the rider of second-placed Sifan against the winner for coming on to him very sharply at the finishing stages which cost him a certain race was upheld and the order revised as above.