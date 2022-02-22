Races

Emelda, Beauty Of The Turf and Abilitare work well

Emelda, Beauty Of The Turf and Abilitare worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 22).

Outer sand: 600m: Winter Glow (Aman) 46. Easy. Krishaa's Choice (N. Murugan) 44. Pushed.

Inner sand: 600m: Amendment (Farhan Alam) 41. In good shape.

800m: Abilitare (rb) 52.5, 600/38. Moved impressively. Sunday Warrior (rb), King T'Chala (Ramandeep) 1-1.5, 600/46. They finished together. Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Hadar (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Cuban Pete (Ankit Pal) 57, 600/43.5. Handy.

1000m: Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar), Azeria (Manikandan) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Emelda (Shahar Babu) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Maintains form. Innisbrook (Md. Feroze) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45. Eased up.

1200m: Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Moresco (C. Umesh) 1-33, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 44. Easy.


Printable version | Feb 22, 2022

