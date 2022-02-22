Emelda, Beauty Of The Turf and Abilitare work well
Emelda, Beauty Of The Turf and Abilitare worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 22).
Outer sand: 600m: Winter Glow (Aman) 46. Easy. Krishaa's Choice (N. Murugan) 44. Pushed.
Inner sand: 600m: Amendment (Farhan Alam) 41. In good shape.
800m: Abilitare (rb) 52.5, 600/38. Moved impressively. Sunday Warrior (rb), King T'Chala (Ramandeep) 1-1.5, 600/46. They finished together. Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Hadar (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Cuban Pete (Ankit Pal) 57, 600/43.5. Handy.
1000m: Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar), Azeria (Manikandan) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Emelda (Shahar Babu) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Maintains form. Innisbrook (Md. Feroze) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45. Eased up.
1200m: Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Moresco (C. Umesh) 1-33, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 44. Easy.
