Elveden, Bruce Almighty, Blue God, Magnaus, Touch Of Grey and Forseti shine 

September 29, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Elveden, Bruce Almighty, Blue God, Magnaus, Touch Of Grey and Forseti shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 29).

Inner sand:

600m: Born King (Shinde) 40.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Shamrock (Suraj) 1-20, 1,000/1-4, 600/38. A fine display. Sliver Swift (Jagadeesh) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.

1400m: White Roses (Akshay K) 1-36, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Sea Lion (Arul) 46. Moved on the bit. Trident Star (Akram) 45.5. Shaped well. Etosha (Arul) 46. Easy. Queenstown (rb) 42.5. Pleased. Artemis Ignacia (Arul) 45. In fine trim. Venus (Arul) 46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Latin Love) (Aliyar), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Paris) (Rayan) 46. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georgina) (Akshay K), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Fjord) (Shreyas) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Suraj) 42.5. Impressed. Krystallos (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Akshay K) 45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Mystic Eye (rb) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Double Scotch (Aliyar), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Akshay K) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Silver Beauty) (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Waveband) (Akshay K) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Touch Of Grey (Suraj), Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Golden Oaks (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Elveden (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Blue God (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Magnus (Srinath) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Red Falcon (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Forseti (Akshay K) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Aunt Dottie) (Shreyas), Il Volo (Akshay K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Monteverdi (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Fire Within (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Shaped well.

1400m: Bruce Almighty (Srinath), The Omega Man (Tousif) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out.