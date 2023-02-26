Elpenor takes the honours in Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million 

February 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Suleman Attaollahi’s Elpenor, piloted by Suraj Narredu, won the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Feb. 26) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer S.K. Sunderji stole the limelight by scoring a grand treble.

Suraj kept the son of Excellent Art-Elena in the third last position till bend and as the field went homeward bound, Elpenor took a wide turn, devoured strides on the outside and won the rich plum comfortably by four-and-half lengths.

1. MYSTICAL TROPHY (Div. II): MAJORELLA BLUE (T.S. Jodha) 1, Toussaint (Neeraj) 2, Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 3 and Moment Of Madness (Haridas Gore) 4. Not run: Daulat Mai. 1-1/2, 3-3/4 and Shd. 1m, 10.62s. ₹93 (w), 25, 23 and 18 (p). SHP: 74, FP: 1,348, Q: 555, Tanala: 6,299 and 1,928. Favourite: Sky Hawk. Owners: M/s. Vivek Lalwani, Mohit Kumar Dhand, Varun D. Mathurala & Subhag Singh. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

2. ASTONISH TROPHY: ZARAK (Imran Chisty) 1, Murwara Princess (Sandesh) 2, Keifer (Srinath) 3 and Alpine Star (Mustakim Alam) 4. Not run: Geographique. Hd, 5 and 1-3/4. 2m, 32.02s. ₹19 (w), 11 and 12 (p). SHP: 21, FP: 38, Q: 15, Tanala: 111 and 55. Favourite: Zarak. Owners: Mr. Ketan S. Wakkar, Mrs. Jalpa K. Boricha & Mrs. Roshni C. Punjabi rep. Aditya Solar Solution (PF), Mr. Yogesh Jain, Mr. Kishore C. Punjabi, Mr. Anil V. Poduval & Mr. S. Waheed. Trainer: S. Waheed.

3. FLORRIE & FREDDY SOPHER GOLD TROPHY: SOUP AND SANDWICH (Haridas Gore) 1, Cellini (Mustakim Alam) 2, Rodrigo (S.Saqlain) 3 and Birking Blower (C. Umesh) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and Dist. 57.80s. ₹20 (w), 13 and 19 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 239, Q: 121, Tanala: 136 and 33. Favourite: Rodrigo. Owners: M/s. Kapil Bahl, Amarjeet Singh Narula, Sanjay R. Goyani & Rakesh R. Kapoor. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

4. INTERVALVE POONAWALLA LTD TROPHY: DREAM SELLER (A. Sandesh) 1, Ultimo (Ranjane) 2, Ciana (Chouhan) 3 and Madras Cheque (Trevor) 4. Nose, 3-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 10.94s. ₹17 (w), 12 and 85 (p). SHP: 91, FP: 189, Q: 151, Tanala: 619 and 169. Favourite: Dream Seller. Owners: M/s. Meher K. Sunderji, Jatin L. Trivedi & Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

5. POONAWALLA BREEDERS’ MULTI-MILLION (Gr. 1): ELPENOR (Excellent Art-Elena) (Suraj Narredu) 1, Jamari (Cougar Mountain-Glyndebourne) (Trevor) 2, Dream Alliance (Planetaire-Shaktiroop) (Neeraj) 3 and Waikiki (Leitir Mor-Mauna Kea) (T.S. Jodha) 4. 4-1/2, Shd and 1-1/2. 1m, 21.54s. ₹57 (w), 23, 15 and 52 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 163, Q: 79, Tanala: 3,523 and 2,206. Favourite: Jamari. Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

6. SATINELLO TROPHY: SCOTTISH SCHOLAR (Amyn Merchant) 1, Malakhi (Sandesh) 2, Nord (S. Saqlain) 3 and Count The Wins (Haridas Gore) 4. 1, Hd and 1-1/4. 1m, 25.24s. ₹69 (w), 23, 15 and 20 (p). SHP: 59, FP: 516, Q: 82, Tanala: 1,707 and 869. Favourite: Doc Martin. Owner & Trainer: Mr. Faisal A. Abbas.

7. RUFFINA TROPHY: MARKET KING (A. Sandesh) 1, Baby Bazooka (K. Nazil) 2, Mozelle (Neeraj) 3 and The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 4. 1, 2-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 9.57s. ₹25 (w), 10, 25 and 13 (p). SHP: 83, FP: 370, Q: 205, Tanala: 911 and 336. Favourite: Market King. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi, Nitin H. Jain, Meher K. Sunderji & Aneil V. Lala. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

8. MYSTICAL TROPHY (Div. I) : NOLAN (R. Ajinkya) 1, Twelfth Earl (S. Saqlain) 2, Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 3 and Jet Typhoon (Kirtish) 4. Nose, 1/2 and 7-1/4. 1m, 10.92s. ₹93 (w), 29, 16 and 24 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 686, Q: 446, Tanala: 2,796 and 2,796. Favourite: Jet Typhoon. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi & Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,76,941 (1 tkt) & 30%: 1,413 (84 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 3,037 (10 tkts.), (ii) 19, 346 (2 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 77,809 (c/f) & 30%: 3,705 (9 tkts.).