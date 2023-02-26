ADVERTISEMENT

Elpenor takes the honours in Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million 

February 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Mumbai:

Simone Poonawalla Pandole, second from right, presenting the PBMM Trophy to Mukul Sonawala, left, and D.R. Thacker as Yohan Poonawalla looks on.

Trainer Suleman Attaollahi’s Elpenor, piloted by Suraj Narredu, won the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Feb. 26) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer S.K. Sunderji stole the limelight by scoring a grand treble.

Suraj kept the son of Excellent Art-Elena in the third last position till bend and as the field went homeward bound, Elpenor took a wide turn, devoured strides on the outside and won the rich plum comfortably by four-and-half lengths.

1. MYSTICAL TROPHY (Div. II): MAJORELLA BLUE (T.S. Jodha) 1, Toussaint (Neeraj) 2, Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 3 and Moment Of Madness (Haridas Gore) 4. Not run: Daulat Mai. 1-1/2, 3-3/4 and Shd. 1m, 10.62s. ₹93 (w), 25, 23 and 18 (p). SHP: 74, FP: 1,348, Q: 555, Tanala: 6,299 and 1,928. Favourite: Sky Hawk. Owners: M/s. Vivek Lalwani, Mohit Kumar Dhand, Varun D. Mathurala & Subhag Singh. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

2. ASTONISH TROPHY: ZARAK (Imran Chisty) 1, Murwara Princess (Sandesh) 2, Keifer (Srinath) 3 and Alpine Star (Mustakim Alam) 4. Not run: Geographique. Hd, 5 and 1-3/4. 2m, 32.02s. ₹19 (w), 11 and 12 (p). SHP: 21, FP: 38, Q: 15, Tanala: 111 and 55. Favourite: Zarak. Owners: Mr. Ketan S. Wakkar, Mrs. Jalpa K. Boricha & Mrs. Roshni C. Punjabi rep. Aditya Solar Solution (PF), Mr. Yogesh Jain, Mr. Kishore C. Punjabi, Mr. Anil V. Poduval & Mr. S. Waheed. Trainer: S. Waheed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. FLORRIE & FREDDY SOPHER GOLD TROPHY: SOUP AND SANDWICH (Haridas Gore) 1, Cellini (Mustakim Alam) 2, Rodrigo (S.Saqlain) 3 and Birking Blower (C. Umesh) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and Dist. 57.80s. ₹20 (w), 13 and 19 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 239, Q: 121, Tanala: 136 and 33. Favourite: Rodrigo. Owners: M/s. Kapil Bahl, Amarjeet Singh Narula, Sanjay R. Goyani & Rakesh R. Kapoor. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

4. INTERVALVE POONAWALLA LTD TROPHY: DREAM SELLER (A. Sandesh) 1, Ultimo (Ranjane) 2, Ciana (Chouhan) 3 and Madras Cheque (Trevor) 4. Nose, 3-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 10.94s. ₹17 (w), 12 and 85 (p). SHP: 91, FP: 189, Q: 151, Tanala: 619 and 169. Favourite: Dream Seller. Owners: M/s. Meher K. Sunderji, Jatin L. Trivedi & Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

5. POONAWALLA BREEDERS’ MULTI-MILLION (Gr. 1): ELPENOR (Excellent Art-Elena) (Suraj Narredu) 1, Jamari (Cougar Mountain-Glyndebourne) (Trevor) 2, Dream Alliance (Planetaire-Shaktiroop) (Neeraj) 3 and Waikiki (Leitir Mor-Mauna Kea) (T.S. Jodha) 4. 4-1/2, Shd and 1-1/2. 1m, 21.54s. ₹57 (w), 23, 15 and 52 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 163, Q: 79, Tanala: 3,523 and 2,206. Favourite: Jamari. Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

6. SATINELLO TROPHY: SCOTTISH SCHOLAR (Amyn Merchant) 1, Malakhi (Sandesh) 2, Nord (S. Saqlain) 3 and Count The Wins (Haridas Gore) 4. 1, Hd and 1-1/4. 1m, 25.24s. ₹69 (w), 23, 15 and 20 (p). SHP: 59, FP: 516, Q: 82, Tanala: 1,707 and 869. Favourite: Doc Martin. Owner & Trainer: Mr. Faisal A. Abbas.

7. RUFFINA TROPHY: MARKET KING (A. Sandesh) 1, Baby Bazooka (K. Nazil) 2, Mozelle (Neeraj) 3 and The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 4. 1, 2-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 9.57s. ₹25 (w), 10, 25 and 13 (p). SHP: 83, FP: 370, Q: 205, Tanala: 911 and 336. Favourite: Market King. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi, Nitin H. Jain, Meher K. Sunderji & Aneil V. Lala. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

8. MYSTICAL TROPHY (Div. I) : NOLAN (R. Ajinkya) 1, Twelfth Earl (S. Saqlain) 2, Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 3 and Jet Typhoon (Kirtish) 4. Nose, 1/2 and 7-1/4. 1m, 10.92s. ₹93 (w), 29, 16 and 24 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 686, Q: 446, Tanala: 2,796 and 2,796. Favourite: Jet Typhoon. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi & Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,76,941 (1 tkt) & 30%: 1,413 (84 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 3,037 (10 tkts.), (ii) 19, 346 (2 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 77,809 (c/f) & 30%: 3,705 (9 tkts.).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US