Elpenor pleases

February 02, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Elpenor pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 2).

Outer sand:

1400m: Elpenor (Darshan), Galloping Ahead (B. Paswan) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former showed out.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Cristaldo (Chetan K), Urban Borbon (rb) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 54. They jumped out smartly. First Royalist (S.K. Paswan) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 53. Took a good jump. Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 58. Jumped out well.

Outer sand — Feb 1:

600m: Magnus (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran), Four Wheel Drive (Ashok) 1-28, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Mazal Tov (Salman K) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine trim.