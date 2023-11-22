Elpenor, La Belle, River Of Gold and Czar shine

November 22, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

Elpenor, La Belle, River Of Gold and Czar shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov 22).

Inner sand: 600m: Top Dancer (rb) 40. Moved freely.

1000m: Chul Bul Rani (Tousif) 1-8, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Last Wish (Antony) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. Stretched out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Ultimate Striker (rb) 43.5. Worked well.

1000m: Czar (Antony) 1-13, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1200m: Chiraag (Tousif), Southern Force (Arshad) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They finished level. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Douglas (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Shaped well. Devils Magic (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Sling Shot (rb), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Deserving Visit) (Saddam H) 1-28, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished three lengths ahead. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Recreator (Shinde), Moving Ahead (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Breeze Bluster (Shinde) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Worked well. La Belle (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Moved nicely.