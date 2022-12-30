ADVERTISEMENT

Elpenor, Galahad, Star Comet and La Reina catch the eye

December 30, 2022

Elpenor, Galahad, Star Comet and La Reina catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 30).

Inner sand:

1200m: Divine Masculine (rb) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

1200m: Clever Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. Auspicious Queen (rb), Gallic (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They moved fluently.

1400m: Stellar Gold (I. Chisty) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. La Reina (Shinde) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Red Lucifer (Rozario) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/45. Pleased. Galahad (Darshan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Immortal Beauty (Khurshad), Momentous (Shinde) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46.5. They moved on the bit. Elpenor (Darshan), Stellantis (Vaibhav) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Star Comet (I. Chsity) 1-57, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively.

CONNECT WITH US