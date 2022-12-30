Elpenor, Galahad, Star Comet and La Reina catch the eye

December 30, 2022 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Elpenor, Galahad, Star Comet and La Reina catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 30). Inner sand: 1200m: Divine Masculine (rb) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Moved well. Outer sand: 1200m: Clever Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. Auspicious Queen (rb), Gallic (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. 1400m: Stellar Gold (I. Chisty) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. La Reina (Shinde) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Red Lucifer (Rozario) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/45. Pleased. Galahad (Darshan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Immortal Beauty (Khurshad), Momentous (Shinde) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46.5. They moved on the bit. Elpenor (Darshan), Stellantis (Vaibhav) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. 1600m: Star Comet (I. Chsity) 1-57, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively. ADVERTISEMENT

