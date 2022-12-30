HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elpenor, Galahad, Star Comet and La Reina catch the eye

December 30, 2022 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Elpenor, Galahad, Star Comet and La Reina catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 30).

Inner sand:

1200m: Divine Masculine (rb) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

1200m: Clever Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. Auspicious Queen (rb), Gallic (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They moved fluently.

1400m: Stellar Gold (I. Chisty) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. La Reina (Shinde) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Red Lucifer (Rozario) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/45. Pleased. Galahad (Darshan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Immortal Beauty (Khurshad), Momentous (Shinde) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46.5. They moved on the bit. Elpenor (Darshan), Stellantis (Vaibhav) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Star Comet (I. Chsity) 1-57, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.