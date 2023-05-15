ADVERTISEMENT

Elpenor, Galahad, Meropi, Imperial Blue and Stormy Ocean shine

May 15, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ramanan V V 7619

Elpenor, Galahad, Meropi, Imperial Blue and Stormy Ocean shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 15).

Inner sand:

600m: Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 39.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Disruptor (Akshay K) 1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 44. Strode out well. Solid Power (Arvind) 44. Shaped well. The Godfather (Yash) 44.5. Moved freely. Moonshot (Akram), Zaza (N.S. Parmar) 46. They moved on the bit. Golden Peaks (Akshay K) 44.5. In fine condition.

1000m: Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/42. Pleased. Balor (Arul) 1-14.5, 600/43. Moved well. Crown Witness (Yash), Excellent Ray (Prabhakaran) 1-16, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-14.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Agnostic (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Wordsmith (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Moved freely. Meropi (P. Trevor) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A pleasing display. Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Wonder Woman (Akshay K) 1-32, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively. Stellantis (P.S. Chouhan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved nicely. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Akram) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former showed out. Golden Time (rb), Striking Memory (rg) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. They finished together.

1400m: Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. A fine display. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Jamari (P. Trevor), Sea The Sun (Vishal B) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Galahad (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine fettle.

