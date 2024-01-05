ADVERTISEMENT

Elfin Knight, Lockheed, Exceed, Krystallos, Aldgate and Elpenor catch the eye

January 05, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Elfin Knight, Lockheed, Exceed, Krystallos, Aldgate and Elpenor caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan

Inner sand:

600m: Spirit Dancer (I. Chisty) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Lone Ranger (D. Patel) 1-7, 600/39.5. Worked well.

1200m: Marco Polo (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. They finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Turkoman (I. Chisty) 46. Easy. Douglas (Mark), Devils Magic (rb) 44. They finished together.

1000m: Jokshan (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Phoenix Surprise (rb) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Blue God (Antony) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Finley (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Golden Peaks (I. Chisty) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Knotty In Blue (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Pericles (Darshan) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 42. Easy. Bleue Dali (rb), Iron King (B. Paswan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. They finished level. Exceed (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. A good display. Aldiva (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Never Give In (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Aldgate (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A fine display. Ricardo (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Knotty Dancer (B. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Lockheed (P. Trevor), Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Elfin Knight (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1400m: Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Shubankar (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Moved attractively.

1600m: Magnus (S. Shareef) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Angeles (Antony) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Easy. Nyaya (Darshan) 2-1.5, (1,600-600) 1-13.5. Eased up.

