Elfin Knight impresses

Published - October 30, 2024 05:36 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ramanan V V 7619

Elfin Knight impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 30).

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Glory (Suraj), Imperial Star (Adarsh) 45.5. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Inspire (Antony) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Bharat (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Shaped well. Storm Shadow (B. Harish) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. In fine condition. Aldgate (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Elfin Knight (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

Mock race:

1200m: Corinthian (Darshan), Mescalito (Shreyas), Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) and Golden Starlet (Rajesh K) 1m 19.91s. First two named were the pick.

