Elfin Knight for the Guindy Grand Prix

February 24, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI:

Darius Byramji’s Elfin Knight has an edge over his rivals in the Guindy Grand Prix (Gr. III), (1,600m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Feb. 24).

1. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible), 2-45 p.m.: 1. Southern Lad (7) Hindu Singh 60, 2. Star Of Liberty (4) Farid Ansari 58, 3. King Sun (2) C. Umesh 57.5, 4. Safety (11) P. Trevor 57.5, 5. Prince Purple (1) Ram Nandan 57, 6. Desert Force (3) S. Imran 55, 7. Conscious Keeper (9) Koshi Kumar 54.5, 8. Glorious Legend (8) Shah Alam 54.5, 9. Eclipse Award (6) C. Brisson 54, 10. Royal Mayfair (5) Farhan Alam 52.5 and 11. Regent Prince (10) Shyam Kumar 50.5.

1. ECLIPSE AWARD, 2. SAFETY, 3. PRINCE PURPLE

2. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19 eligible), 3-15: 1. Element (5) P. Trevor 60, 2. Windsor Walk (2) Ram Nandan 60, 3. Kallania (1) Shyam Kumar 58, 4. Dear Lady (7) C. Umesh 56.5, 5. Jack Richer (4) Jitendra Singh 56, 6. Paris O’ Connor (6) A.S. Peter 55.5, 7. Truth In Wine (8) Hindu Singh 54, 8. Bomber Jet (3) Koshi Kumar 53.5 and 9. Sacre Couer (9) G. Vivek 52.5.

1. ELEMENT, 2. WINDSOR WALK, 3. DEAR LADY

3. S. PARTHASARATHY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-45: 1. Pluto (—) (—) 56, 2. Royal Exemplar (6) Farid Ansari 56, 3. Straordinario (2) Hindu Singh 56, 4. Win Win (—) (—) 56, 5. All Stars (3) G. Vivek 54.5, 6. Dakshin Vijay (5) A.S. Peter 54.5, 7. Forest Lake (1) Koshi Kumar 54.5 and 8. Krishvi (4) C. Umesh 54.5.

1. ALL STARS, 2. KRISHVI, 3. STRAORDINARIO

4. LEADING OWNERS TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m). 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (40 to 59 eligible) (Outstation horses eligible), 4-15: 1. Golden Marina (2) Koshi Kumar 61, 2. Race For The Stars (6) Ram Nandan 61, 3. Promise Kept (5) P. Trevor 59.5, 4. Gods Plan (4) N. Darshan 59, 5. Priceless Ruler (7) Farid Ansari 59, 6. Red Sea Star (3) C. Umesh 56.5, 7. Eddie The Eagle (8) P.S. Chouhan 55.5 and 8. Rubert (1) Shah Alam 50.

1. PROMISE KEPT, 2. EDDIE THE EAGLE, 3. GOLDEN MARINA

5. GUINDY GRAND PRIX (Gr. III), (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-45: 1. Bharat (6) G. Vivek 56, 2. Elfin Knight (7) P. Trevor 56, 3. Golden Legend (2) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. In Proposito (5) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. She’s Unstoppable (1) A.S. Peter 54.5, 6. Tesorino (1) Yash Narredu 54.5 and 7. Vivaldi (3) Hindu Singh 53.

1. ELFIN KNIGHT, 2. TESORINO, 3. GOLDEN LEGEND

6. LEADING OWNER TROPHY (Div. II), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (40 to 59 eligible), (Outstation horses eligible), 5-15: 1. Sonic Dash (2) S. Imran 60, 2. Proposed (6) Koshi Kumar 58.5, 3. Tycoonist (7) Hindu Singh 58, 4. Andorra (4) C. Umesh 57.5, 5. Dark Son (3) Jitendra Singh 57, 6. Fun Storm (8) A.S. Peter 56.5, 7. Berrettini (5) Ram Nandan 55.5 and 8. Illustrious Ruler (1) Farid Ansari 52.5.

1. TYCOONIST, 2. PROPOSED, 3. BERRETTINI

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr: 4, 5 & 6.

