Electra, Dallas, The Corporal, Blue Moon and Sir Supremo please

Electra, Dallas, The Corporal, Blue Moon and Sir Supremo pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 7)

Inner sand:

600m: Ozark (Indrajeet) 40. Strode out well.

1200m: Nagarjuna (rb), Legend Is Back (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. A fit pair.

1400m: Armin (rb) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Knotty Oak (Antony) 45.5. Easy. Foresight (rb), Flaming Orange (R. Pradeep) 44.5. They finished together.

1000m: Profound (S. John), Benediction (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. High Priestess (N. Rajesh) 1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Back Of Beyond (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Rafa (Noornabi) 1-15.5, 600/44. Worked well. Sir Supremo (Suraj), Stars In His Eyes (Mark) 1-11.5, 600/42. Former showed out. High Hawk (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Blue Moon (T.S. Jodha) 1-13, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: The Corporal (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display. Sun Power (I. Chisty) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Industrialist (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved well. Dallas (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. In fine nick. Happy Dancing (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely. High Tide (Nazerul) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Alvarez (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Firing Line (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Eased up. Ice Floe (N. Rajesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine shape.

1400m: Jan Zizka (N. Rajesh) 1-39, (1,400-600) 51. Strode out well. Electra (R. Marshall) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Commandpost (Manish R), Miming (Kiran Rai) 1-34, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished distance ahead. Mega Ikon (A. Imran) 1-32, (1,400-600) 51. Jumped out smartly. Will To Win (R. Pradeep) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50. Took a good jump. Temple Dancer (N. Rajesh), Tequila Tornado (D. Patel) 1-34, (1,400-600) 52. Former showed out. Ultimate Warrior (Darshan), It’s My Country (Adarsh) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sea Of Cortez (S. Shareef), Galvarino (rb) 1-34, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Kanthaka (R. Anand), Prodigal (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52. They jumped out well. Psychic Warrior (rb), Seaborn (rb), Diamantissimo (Surya) 1-39, (1,400-600) 51.5. First named impressed. Zehnaseeb (Kiran Rai), Dagobert (Shiva K) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52. They jumped out well. Fiorenzo (S. Shareef), a 2-y-o (Tazahum - Star Of Soho) (Vaibhav) 1-47.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Latter slowly off. Land Of Liberty (rb), Bazinga (R. Anand) 1-34, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Capstone (Kiran Rai) 1-38, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out smartly.