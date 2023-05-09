ADVERTISEMENT

El Penor, Galahad, Amreli, De Villiers and Stormy Ocean shine

May 09, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

El Penor, Galahad, Amreli, De Villiers and Stormy Ocean shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Phoebe (Arvind K) 43. Moved well. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/42. Pleased. Amreli (P. Trevor) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Del Mar (Arvind K) 1-15.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. El Penor (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Victoria Punch (Likith), Queen Envied (Saqlain) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Stravinsky (A. Ramu), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Galahad (P. Travor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A fine display. Del Pico (Rozario) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Miss Little Angel (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Southern Force (Rayan), Dawn Rising (Ikram A) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Skyfire (P. Surya), Kings Speech (Saba) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Sand Castle (Arshad), Burst Of Blaze (B. Nayak) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. Macron (R. Pradeep), Cash out (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Montelena (Rozario), Anadale (A. Ramu) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Northern Quest (Rayan), Belvedere (Ikram A) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out well and finished level. Tough Cookie (rb), Agera (R. Pradeep) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Tankinika (Rozario), Alice Blue (A. Ramu) 1-27, (1,200-600) 44.5. They jumped out well and finished together. Isabella (A. Ramu), Samachar (Rozario) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out smartly.

