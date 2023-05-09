HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

El Penor, Galahad, Amreli, De Villiers and Stormy Ocean shine

May 09, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

El Penor, Galahad, Amreli, De Villiers and Stormy Ocean shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Phoebe (Arvind K) 43. Moved well. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/42. Pleased. Amreli (P. Trevor) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Del Mar (Arvind K) 1-15.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. El Penor (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Victoria Punch (Likith), Queen Envied (Saqlain) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Stravinsky (A. Ramu), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Galahad (P. Travor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A fine display. Del Pico (Rozario) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Miss Little Angel (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Southern Force (Rayan), Dawn Rising (Ikram A) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Skyfire (P. Surya), Kings Speech (Saba) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Sand Castle (Arshad), Burst Of Blaze (B. Nayak) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. Macron (R. Pradeep), Cash out (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Montelena (Rozario), Anadale (A. Ramu) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Northern Quest (Rayan), Belvedere (Ikram A) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out well and finished level. Tough Cookie (rb), Agera (R. Pradeep) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Tankinika (Rozario), Alice Blue (A. Ramu) 1-27, (1,200-600) 44.5. They jumped out well and finished together. Isabella (A. Ramu), Samachar (Rozario) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out smartly.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.