El Greco, West Brook and Phenom impress

December 06, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Mumbai:

El Greco, West Brook and Phenom impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: New Dimension (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy. Wanderlust (Shahrukh), Emerald Queen (Nazil) 42. They were easy.

1000m: Portofino Bay (Mosin) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. King’s Retreat (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Northbound (app) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Art Collector (Mustakim), Galloping Ahead (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was two lengths better.

1200m: West Brook (J. Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Democracy (C. Umesh) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved well. Midas Touch (Bhawani) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Maintains form.

1600m: Capucine (C. Umesh) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Phenom (Parmar), Fast Rain (P. Dhebe) and India Strong (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Phenom moved well and finished lengths ahead. Good Deeds (P. Vinod), Dashmesh Dancer (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead.

