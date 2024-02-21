ADVERTISEMENT

El Greco and Reminiscence show out

February 21, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Mumbai:

El Greco and Reminiscence showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Fighton (P. Dhebe) 51, 600/37. Moved attractively. Gypsy Soul (M.S. Deora), Touch Of Gold (Santosh) 52, 600/38. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Ultimo (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Serrano (rb), Ready To Rumble (P. Dhebe) 53, 600/38. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Outlander (R. Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Multiverse (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely. Exuma (P. Dhebe) 1-9, 600/40. Pressed. Winter Agenda (Santosh), Disciplined (H.M. Akshay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Both were urged and ended level. House Of Lords (Mustakim) 57, 600/43. Easy. Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-11, 600/45. Easy. Key Largo (P. Dhebe), Jetfire (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They were pushed and the former finished six lengths ahead. Redouble (Merchant) 1600/600m 1-10. Easy. Own Voice (S. Amit) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya), Operation Finale (Ranjane) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Sparky (app) 1-25, 600/44. Easy. Amazonia (app) 1-19, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/43. Moved freely.

1400m: Fiorentini (Chouhan) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Villanelle (C. Umesh), Marcus (app) 1-4,1 1000/1-10, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Jade (C. Umesh) 1-41, 600/43. Easy.

1600m: Chamonix (Chouhan) 1-55, 1200/1-25, 800/55, 600/41. Worked freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Alexandria (app) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Moved freely. Fashion Icon (app), Balenciaga (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was urged and finished four lengths ahead. Trigger (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Reminiscence (Chouhan) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Pleased. El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Pleased. El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed. Substantial (H.M. Akshay), Highground (Santosh) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level. Red Mist (M.S. Deora), Sedgefield/Brahmani (app) 1-11, 600/41. They were easy. Miss Magic (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed.

CONNECT WITH US