El Greco and Reminiscence show out

February 14, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MUMBAI:

El Greco and Reminiscence showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Spiritual Rock (Zameer) 41. Easy. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Nelson River (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Truly Epic (Mansoor) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Idealista (Hamir), Pamchavan (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was urged to finish level. Silver Spring (Saba) 53, 600/39. Pressed. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Elpenor (J. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely. Mariana (Kirtish), Marcus (N. Bhosale) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Evgenia (H. Gore) 1-12, 800/55, 600/40. Jumped out well and moved freely. Regoli (Mustakim), Zip Along (app) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and ended level. Reminiscence (Chouhan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Retains form. El Greco (Kirtish) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively.

