El Capitan and Magic In The Wind catch the eye

El Capitan and Magic In The Wind caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec.30) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Laburnum (rb) 37.5. Moved freely.

800m: Pezula (Merchant), Grand Architect (rb) 54, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. Regal Shot (S.Sunil) 54, 600/40. Pressed. 2/y/o Arazan/Equine Love (Kadam) 55, 600/41. Easy. Dance Smartly (Zeeshan) 54, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Jack Flash (Nazil) 53.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Polaris (Rupesh) 54, 600/40. Urged. Rogue One (Kaviraj) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Romantic Eyes (Pereira) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/os Wind Whistler (Nicky Mackay), Marvin (V.Jodha) 52, 600/39. Former superior. 2/y/os Sakara (Nicky Mackay), Touch Of Faith (V.Jodha) 54, 600/41. Pair level. 2/y/o Zenith (D.A.Naik), Lovely Fairy (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/o Powerful Lady (Nicky Mackay), Kuyashi (V.Jodha) 55, 600/41. Pair easy. Gdansk (J.Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Magic In The Wind (Parmar), Adonijah (rb) 1-7, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished well clear. Note former. 2/y/o Southern Frontier (Bhawani) 1-9, 600/40. Pressed. 2/y/o El Capitan (Bhawani), Divine Glory (Shubham) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Former pleased. Track Star (A.Gaikwad) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Splash (David Egan) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Golden Era (Baria) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Big Magic (Merchant), Lady Lorrae (rb) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. They were level.

1200m: Magistero (Bhawani) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Responded well. Glacier Express (David Egan), Be Frank (Hamir) 1-23.5, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. Former beat the latter by six lengths. Eagleinthesky (rb) 1-25, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Salvo (Akshay), Treason (Mahesh) 1-23.5, 600/42.5. Former was urged to end level. Free Gold (David Egan), Grand Eyes (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Ithaca (David Egan) 1-36.5, 600/41. Moved well.

Race track.

600m: 2/y/o Percivale (Bhawani), Genau (Khalander) 37. Former superior.

800m: Golden Eclipse (Pranil) 50, 600/36. Moved well. 2/y/o Irish Eyes (Nazil), Wizard Of Odds (rb) 50, 600/35. Former was one length better. Golden Hind (Akshay), Van Dyke (Kadam) 50, 600/36. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Moon River (Roche), Immortality (Zervan) and Benghazi (Parmar) 50.5, 600/36. Moon River finished well clear of others.

1000m: Texas Gold (Nazil) 1-3, 600/35. Good. 2/y/o Finalist (Dashrath), Mythical Power (Kuldeep) 1-5, 600/37 Former was three lengths superior. 2/y/os Corporate Jungle/Supernova (J.Chinoy), Kingda Ka/Beforememoryfades (Kaviraj) 1-6.5, 600/37.5. They were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead. Smoky Haze (Nirmal), About The Cloud (Malam) 1-9, 600/39. Pair moved freely.

1200m: Justified (David Egan), Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-16, 1000/1-2.5, 600/35. Former was two lengths superior. Master Of Studies (Nazil) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 600/37. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: 2/y/o Marlboro Man (Nazil), Hexahedron (rb) 1-9, 600/40. Former better. 2/y/os Soaring High (Akshay), Luminous (Kadam) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41 They were easy. 2/y/os Marrakesh (Nicky Mackay), Menilly (V.Jodha) and Opening Verse (A.Gaikwad) 1-9, 600/41. Marrakesh and Menilly finished a distance ahead of last named. Direwolf (rb), Grand Sinatra (S.J.Sunil) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.