El Asesino, Ricardo, Czar, and Corinthian impress

February 03, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

El Asesino, Ricardo, Czar and Corinthian impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 3)

Grass track:

1000m: Tranquilo (S. John) 1-12, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Inner sand:

1000m: Marzgovel (Shreyas) 1-6.5, 600/39. Moved impressively. Knotty In Blue (Jagadeesh), Blue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-7.5, 600/40. Latter finished well ahead. Ice Storm (Rajesh K), Perfect Halo (rb) 1-9, 600/40.5. Former finished distance ahead.

Outer sand:

1000m: Czar (S. John) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Corinthian (Shreyas) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Glowing Moonlights (Chetan K), Ladylion (rb) 1-16, 600/44. They moved well.

1200m: Del Aviz (Shreyas) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 60044. Shaped well. Anadale (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Ricardo (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Pleased. El Asesino (Shryeas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved nicely. High Five Dive (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/43.5. Moved well.

1400m: Granpar (Aliyar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Strode out well.