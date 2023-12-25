GIFT a SubscriptionGift
El Asesino, Ascoval, Bruce Almighty, Measure Of Time, and Crime Of Passion shine

December 25, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

El Asesino, Ascoval, Bruce Almighty, Measure Of Time and Crime Of Passion shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec 25)

Inner sand: 600m: Agera (rb) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Firefinch (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/40.5. Stretched out well.

1200m: Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Sancerre) (Saddam H) 46. Easy.

1000m: Dun It Again (rb) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Bharat (B. Harish) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Ascoval (Arvind K) 1-15, 600/42. Pleased. Crime Of Passion (Tousif), The Omega Man (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1200m: El Asesino (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Bruce Almighty (rb), Measure Of Time (Tousif) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. They moved attractively.

Inner sand - Dec 24: 600m: Sun Flare (rb), Maroon (rb) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Super Sapphire (rb) 1-8.5, 600/40. Strode out well. The Intruder (R. Pradeep) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Worked well.

1200m: Galahad (Shreyas) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Outer sand: 1000m: Magnetic (I. Chisty), Divo (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead.

