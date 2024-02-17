GIFT a SubscriptionGift
El Asesino, Amazing Ruler, Blue God, Inspire, Aldgate, and Helios impress

February 17, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

El Asesino, Amazing Ruler, Blue God, Inspire, Aldgate, and Helios impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 17)

Inner sand:

1000m: Nevada Gold (S. Shareef) 1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Golden Legend (Antony) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Lux Aeterna (Aliyar), Xialy (Darshan) 46. They moved on the bit. Amstrong (Rayan) 46. Easy.

1000m: Inspire (S. John), Westlake (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Glowing Moonlights (Chetan K) 1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. High Opinion (P. Sai Kumar), Sea Blush (rb) 1-14.5, 600/42. Former finished distance ahead.

1200m: Amazing Attraction (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Gismo (rb), Anakin (rg) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former showed out. Greeley (rb), Tripitaka (S. Shareef) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Able One (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Sir Tristan (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Amazing Ruler (B. Dharshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Aldgate (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A good display. Helios (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: El Asesino (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Sincerity (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Pleased. Mandarino (S. Shareef) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Blue God (S. John), Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Inner sand - Feb 16:

1000m: Phoenix Surprise (rb) 1-8.5, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. Easy.

1400m: Mescalito (Rayan) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Chandra Kanta (rb) 46. Easy.

1200m: El Asesino (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Del Aviz (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Balmoral (Shreyas) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Promiseofthefuture (Suraj), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

