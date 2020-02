Eclair and Miss Muffet please

Eclair and Miss Muffet pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb.4) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 40. Easy. Furious N’ Fast (rb) 40. Urged. Grand Architect (rb) 42. Easy. Stars For You (rb) 40. Moved freely. El Libertador (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Rapid Glory (rb),Tacksta (rb) 55, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Miss Muffet (Zervan), Dazzling Eyes (Pereira) 50, 600/38. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Strong Suit/Sky High (rb), Aegon (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Pair easy.

1000m: King Of Katni (Zervan), Twinspire (Pereira) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Alpine Dancer (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/39. Moved well. Cray Cray (rb) 1-5, 800/49.5, 600/38. Pushed. Mount Moriah (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Casanova Prince (Merchant), Whydah (rb) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former was urged and finished a distance ahead. Cormorant (Zervan) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Sandra’s Secret (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Sehmat (Pereira) 1-24, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Pressed. Eclair (Pradeep) 1-18, 1000/1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand.

800m: Rising Sun (rb), Magic In The Wind (rb) 55, 600/41. They ended level.