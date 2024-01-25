GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Earth, Kareina and Creative Girl please

January 25, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Earth, Kareina and Creative Girl pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Alpine Star (Mustakim) 38. Moved freely. Showman (Aniket) 41. Easy. Mojo (Merchant) 42. Easy.

800m: Moonlight Kiss (Aniket) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Kariena (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Aperol (M.S. Deora), Into The Storm (Santosh) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod), Portofino Bay (H. Gore) 51, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Creative Girl (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Highground (H.M. Akshay), Precious Grey (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Earth (H. Gore) 50, 600/37. Impressed. Northern Lights (Chouhan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Mi Arion (H. Gore), Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Both were urged and the former ended one length in front.

1400m: Rasputin (Neeraj), Dream Alliance (Hamir) 1-38, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Doctor Dolly (Merchant), Dulari (rb) 1-38, 800/56, 600/44. Former was pushed and finished a distance ahead. Thalassa (Merchant) 1-39, 600/40. Worked freely.

1600m: Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-55, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1800m: Synthesis (Vinod Shinde) 2-10, 1600/1-56, 1400/1-42, 600/45. Moved freely. Christofle (Kirtish) 2-11, 1400/1-41, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

800m: Wild Child (Parmar) 56, 600/43. Easy. Seeking Alpha (Kirtish), Mighty Sparrow (app) 55, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Big Red (Mustakim), Flaming Lamborgini (Saba) 51, 600/38. Former finished well clear.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.