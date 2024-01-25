Earth, Kareina and Creative Girl please

January 25, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Earth, Kareina and Creative Girl pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Alpine Star (Mustakim) 38. Moved freely. Showman (Aniket) 41. Easy. Mojo (Merchant) 42. Easy.

800m: Moonlight Kiss (Aniket) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Kariena (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Aperol (M.S. Deora), Into The Storm (Santosh) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod), Portofino Bay (H. Gore) 51, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Creative Girl (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Highground (H.M. Akshay), Precious Grey (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Earth (H. Gore) 50, 600/37. Impressed. Northern Lights (Chouhan) 56, 600/41. Easy. Mi Arion (H. Gore), Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Both were urged and the former ended one length in front.

1400m: Rasputin (Neeraj), Dream Alliance (Hamir) 1-38, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Doctor Dolly (Merchant), Dulari (rb) 1-38, 800/56, 600/44. Former was pushed and finished a distance ahead. Thalassa (Merchant) 1-39, 600/40. Worked freely.

1600m: Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-55, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1800m: Synthesis (Vinod Shinde) 2-10, 1600/1-56, 1400/1-42, 600/45. Moved freely. Christofle (Kirtish) 2-11, 1400/1-41, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

800m: Wild Child (Parmar) 56, 600/43. Easy. Seeking Alpha (Kirtish), Mighty Sparrow (app) 55, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Big Red (Mustakim), Flaming Lamborgini (Saba) 51, 600/38. Former finished well clear.