DYF stuns favourite to win the Wolf 777 South India Derby Stakes

January 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a pulsating finish which had the crowd on their feet, Dyf, a grey colt by Cougar Mountain out of Soak pegged back the course favourite Shamrock in one of the most exciting derbies seen at the Guindy racecourse.

It was a battle royal, down the straight between the country’s two champion jockeys — P. Trevor on Dyf and Suraj Narredu on Shamrock — and at the wire Trevor prevailed by a shortening half-length.

Dyf gave trainer Adhiraj Singh Jodha his first ever Classic victory and it was all the more sweet with it being the blue riband of the Madras Race Club Turf — The Wolf777 South India Derby Stakes, Gr.-1.

In a race which was run at slow pace, Trevor had Dyf last of seven before turning into the home straight, and then he conjured up a magical run from the grey to slip through on the inside, seize the advantage and then courageously hold off the challenge from Shamrock, to pocket the Rs. 4.2 million winners purse.

The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. M/s. Five Stars Shipping Company Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Jiyaji Bhosale & Mr. Rishikesh Maloji Bhosale.

1. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY: ROMUALDO (S. Saqlain) 1, Turf Melody (Yash Narredu) 2, Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 3 and Lady Blazer (S. Kamble) 4. 3-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 26.22s. Rs. 37 (w), 10, 10 and 24 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 168, Q: 83, Tla: 1,613.

Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Mr. Bharat V Epur. Trainer Sebastian.

2. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. II): PROPOSED (S. Saqlain) 1, Pappa Rich (S. Kamble) 2, Supreme Runner (Inayat) and Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) dead-heat 3. 3/4, 1-1/4 and Dht. 1m, 12.53s. Rs. 52 (w), 15, 12, 10 and 10 (p), SHP: 109, FP: 971, Q: 520, Tla: 1,458.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (Div. I): ALEXANDER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Valeska (L.A. Rozario) 2, Kings Show (B. Dharshan) 3 and Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 4. 2-3/4, lnk and hd. 1m, 12.60s. Rs. 23 (w), 14, 17 and 21 (p), SHP: 44, FP: 107, Q: 65, Tla: 633.

Owners: Mr. Thirulok Chander Jaganathan, Mr. Suresh K, Anil Saraf & Mr. Aditya Prakash Apte. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. PONGAL CUP (2,000m): GEORGE EVEREST (Zervan) 1, Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora) 2, Sheer Elegance (S. Saqlain) 3 and Aretha (Neeraj) 4. 3/4, 4-1/4 and 1/2. 2m, 7.21s. Rs 49 (w), 24, 10 and 16 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 110, Q: 62, Tla: 445.

Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran & Manjri Horse Breed’s Farm. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

5. USHA STUD MILLION: ARALINA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Miss Allure (Yash Narredu) 2, Fort Nelson (Srinath) 3 and Felix (Neeraj) 4. 2-3/4, lnk and 3-3/4. 1m, 26.50s. Rs. 37 (w), 14, 12 and 12 (p), SHP: 43, FP: 112, Q: 110, Tla: 653.

Owners: Mr. Rajan Agarwal, Mr. Gautam Agarwal, Miss. Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Haider Soomar & Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

6. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY: LEOPARD ROCK (Yash Narredu) 1, Siege Perilous (S. John) 2, Pense’e (Neeraj) 3 and Watchmystars (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2-3/4, 3-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 24.33s. Rs. 14 (w), 19, 13 and 19 (p) SHP: 29, FP: 36, Q: 22, Tla: 162.

Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Mr. Dilip G. Jhangiani, Mr. Sunil G. Jhangiani & Mr. Milan Patel rep. Equest. Trainer: D. Narredu.

7. WOLF 777 SOUTH INDIA DERBY: DYF (Cougar Mountain - Soak) P. Trevor 1, SHAMROCK (Excellent Art - Nora) Suraj Narredu 2, SEDAR (Win Legend - Woodberg) Akshay Kumar 3 and FORSETI (Top Class - Wilderness) P.S. Chouhan 4. 1/2, 1 and 1-1/2. 2m, 34.56s. 36 (w), 19, 10 and 38 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 108, Q: 38, Tla: 956.

Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K Dhunjibhoy rep. M/s. Five Stars Shipping Company Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Jiyaji Bhosale & Mr. Rishikesh Maloji Bhosale. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

8. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY: SPORTING SPIRIT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Lady Cadet (S. Kamble), Loch Lomond (Neeraj) 3 and Shez R Star (C. Brisson) 4. 1-3/4, hd and 7-3/4. 1m, 24.90s. Rs. 29 (w), 18, 15 and 10 (p), SHP: 34, FP: 115, Q: 60, Tla: 314.

Owner: Miss. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Mandanna.

Jackpot: Rs: 6,351 (38 tkts), Runner up: Rs. 597 (173 tkts), Mini Jkt: 2,302 (31 tkts), Tr (i): 657 (41 tkts), (ii): 675 (53 tkts), (iii): 482 (204 tkts).