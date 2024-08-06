Dyf should make amends in Winfair247 Eve Champion Trophy

The five-year-old Dyf, who ran second to Juliette in his last start at Mumbai, should make amends in the Winfair247 Eve Champion Trophy, the feature event of Tuesday’s (Aug. 6) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. RONIN PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46, 1.45 p.m.: 1. Jetfire (6) Dhebe 61.5, 2. Supreme Spirit (3) C. Umesh 58.5, 3. Goddes Of Dawn (4) N. Bhosale 58, 4. Eloquent (7) Sandesh 55.5, 5. Mi Arion (1) V. Bunde 53.5, 6. Collateral (5) Shelar 53, 7. Fidato (2) Mustakim 52.5 and 8. Operation Finale (8) Kaviraj 49.5.

1. FIDATO, 2. ELOQUENT, 3. GODDES OF DAWN

ADVERTISEMENT

2. UNICORN PLATE (1,800m), Cl.V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 2.15: 1. Prince O’ War (4) M.S. Deora 60.5, 2. Uzi (3) P. Vinod 58.5, 3. Bombay (1) N. Bhosale 55.5, 4. Freedom (5) Antony Raj 54, 5. Leo The Lion (2) Mustakim 50.5, 6. Marlboro Man (---) and 7. Toofaan (6) V. Bunde 49.5.

1. PRINCE O’ WAR, 2. UZI

3. AUGUST HANDICAP (1,400m), 3-y-o only rated 20 to 46, 2.45: 1. Vincero (3) Vivek G 59, 2. Dulari (2) Neeraj 57, 3. Mighty Sparrow (9) C. Umesh 54, 4. Stalin (7) Akshay Kumar 54, 5. Thundering Phoenix (8) C.S. Jodha 54, 6. Ready To Rumble (10) Dhebe 53.5, 7. Bohemian Rhapsody (4) Pranil 51.5, 8. Aafreen (5) Gore 51, 9. Silver Braid (1) V. Bunde 51 and 10. Come September (6) Mustakim 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. VINCERO, 2. STALIN, 3. COME SEPTEMBER

4. HIGHLAND CROWN PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.15: 1. Connexion (5) S.J. Sunil 56, 2. Inquilab (12) Antony Raj 56, 3. Lord Eric (2) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. Marcus (13) Vivek G 56, 5. We Still Believe (1) S. Amit 56, 6. Yukikaze (10) Nazil 56, 7. Zarkan (9) Gore 56, 8. Escape Velocity (14) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 9. Midnight Express (4) Parmar 54.5, 10. Mumtaz (6) Umesh 54.5, 11. Psychic Star (3) Kirtish 54.5, 12. Star Of Asia (7) Mustakim 54.5, 13. Trigger (8) Merchant 54.5 and 14. Zendaya (11) Sandesh 54.5.

1. MUMTAZ, 2. MIDNIGHT EXPRESS, 3. TRIGGER

ADVERTISEMENT

5. WINFAIR247 EVE CHAMPION TROPHY (Gr. 3) (2,000m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over, 3.45: 1. Dyf (7) Akshay Kumar 59, 2. Jendayi (6) Vivek G 57.5, 3. Evaldo (4) Sandesh 55, 4. Third Avenue (5) C.S. Jodha 53, 5. Rasputin (2) Mustakim 51, 6. Ruling Dynasty (3) Neeraj 51 and 7. Chamonix (1) Parmar 49.5.

1. DYF, 2. JENDAYI, 3. THIRD AVENUE

6. ALTAF HUSSAIN TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.15: 1. Earth (2) Sandesh 60, 2. Red Merlot (6) Mustakim 59.5, 3. Villanelle (4) Umesh 58, 4. Pure For Sure (3) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 5. House Of Lords (1) N. Bhosale 57, 6. Hagibis (13) Shelar 55, 7. Hilma Klint (8) Saba 55, 8. Mazal (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Untitled (12) Kaviraj 53.5, 10. Good Deeds (5) Gore 53, 11. Caregiver (11) Nazil 52.5, 12. Falsetto (10) P. Vinod 52.5 and 13. Serengeti (9) S. Kamble 52.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. MAZAL, 2. VILLANELLE, 3. EARTH

7. PARISIAN PLATE (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.45: 1. Giant King (10) C.S. Jodha 60, 2. Exuma (8) Parmar 58.5, 3. Finch (5) Bhawani 56, 4. Murwara Princess (7) Sandesh 56, 5. Chat (11) Umesh 55.5, 6. Zarak (6) S. Amit 54.5, 7. Big Red (9) Antony Raj 54, 8. Angelo (2) Kirtish 53.5, 9. The Panther (3) Vivek G 51.5, 10. Eaton Square (4) V. Bunde 51 and 11. Ricochet (1) Neeraj 51.

1. EXUMA, 2. THE PANTHER, 3. RICOCHET

Day’s Best: VINCERO

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.