Dyf should make amends in the Golconda St. Leger

October 22, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Hyderabad

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s Dyf, who ran a close second to King’s Ransom in the Indian St. Leger at Pune, should make amends in the Golconda St. Leger, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Oct. 22) races.

1. PEDDAPALLI PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.30 p.m.: 1. Pinatubo (2) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 60, 2. Capriati (6) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 3. Thunder Knight (5) Ajay Kumar 56.5, 4. Fatuma (7) A.M. Tograllu 56, 5. Alpine Girl (3) Mohit Singh 55.5, 6. Warwick (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 7. Great Combo (1) R.S. Jodha 53 and 8. Deccan Ranger (8) Afroz Khan 50.5.

1. CAPRIATI, 2. PINATUBO, 3. THUNDER KNIGHT

2. PEDDAPALLI PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.05: 1. Classy Dame (1) Md. Ekram Alam 60, 2. Royal Star (9) Afroz Khan 59, 3. The Hambone (8) Vive G 57.5, 4. Golden Forza (4) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 56.5, 5. First Class (2) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Soorya Vahan (7) Md. Ismail 55.5, 7. Bold Beauty (5) Ajay Kumar 53, 8. Ok Boss (6) Mohit Singh 53 and 9. Rochelle (3) Santosh Raj 50.5.

1. FIRST CLASS, 2. BOLD BEAUTY, 3. GOLDEN FORZA

3. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER’S CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.40: 1. See My Spark (4) Shivansh 60, 2. High Reward (2) R.S. Jodha 57, 3. Nucleus (5) Mohit Singh 54.5, 4. Exclusive Luck (7) Md. Ismail 54, 5. Cabello (6) Santosh Raj 53.5, 6. Aurele (8) Abhay Singh 52.5, 7. Life’s Living (1) Ajay Kumar 52, 8. Salisbury (9) S. Saqlain 51.5, 9. Wind Sprite (3) Afroz Khan 51.5 and 10. Power Ranger (10) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. LIFE’S LIVING, 2. NUCLEUS, 3. EXCLUSIVE LUCK

4. GOLCONDA ST. LEGER (Gr. II) (2,800m), 4-y-o and 5-y-o and upwards — 3.15: 1. Dyf (2) P. Trevor 57, 2. Karanveer (3) Vivek G 57 and 3. Monteverdi (1) Suraj Narredu 57.

1. DYF

5. MIRZA ZUNNUR AHMED MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.50: 1. Mark My Day (2) Md. Ekram Alam 60, 2. Rival (4) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Lucky Zone (3) P. Trevor 59, 4. Only My Way (7) Afroz Khan 54, 5. Shadow Of The Moon (1) S. Saqlain 53.5, 6. Lady Danger (6) Abhay Singh 51 and 7. Excellent Spark (5) Santosh Raj 50.5.

1. RIVAL, 2. EXCELLENT SPARK, 3. LUCKY ZONE

6. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER’S CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 — 4. 25: 1. Hugh Capet (3) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Bangor On Dee (2) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 3. Stag’s Leap (6) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 4. Stoic Hero (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 5. Star Racer (11) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 54, 6. Top In Class (5) Mohit Singh 53.5, 7. N R I Fantasy (4) Vivek G 52.5, 8. Star Medal (1) Md. Ekram Alam 52, 9. Dyanoosh (10) Surya Prakash 51.5, 10. Clefairy (7) Ajay Kumar 50.5 and 11. Malibu (8) Afroz Khan 50.5.

1. BANGOR ON DEE, 2. STAR MEDAL, 3. STAG’S LEAP

7. HARD HELD PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 5.00: 1. Starwalt (3) Mohit Singh 60, 2. Angel Tesoro (12) Md. Ismail 59, 3. D World (7) Deepak Singh 58.5, 4. Advance Guard (11) P. Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 5. Blast In Class (9) Ajay Kumar 57, 6. Delhi Heights (10) Abhay Singh 57, 7. Char Ek Char (1) Surya Prakash 55, 8. Royal Pal (8) Md. Ekram Alam 55, 9. Spectacular Cruise (2) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 54, 10. Creative Force (5) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 52.5, 11. Sucker Punch (6) Vivek G 52.5 and 12. Good Tidings (4) Akshay Kumar 51.5.

1. GOOD TIDINGS, 2. ROYAL PAL, 3. BLAST IN CLASS

Day’s Best: FIRST CLASS

Jackpot: 2, 3, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.