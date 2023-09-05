Dyf pulls claims Idar Gold Trophy in record time

September 05, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Pune:

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s Dyf, piloted by Akshay Kumar, won the Idar Gold Trophy, in a record time of 2m 27.84s, the feature event of Tuesday’s (Sept. 5) races. Chopin set a new course record for 1600m, by winning the Chandrayaan-3 Landing On The Moon Trophy in 1m, 36.02s.

The fourth race was delayed by half an hour as punters staged an aggressive protest in the paddock because they were unhappy with the photo-finish result of the third race. Racegoers were not satisfied with the results declared by the judge after watching the photo finish picture where Aloysia was placed first and Winter Agenda second. But when the mirror image was displayed on the CCTV by the RWITC, the punters were convinced and the fourth race went through.

1. SANA PLATE: ALPHA DOMINO (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Jerusalem (Trevor) 2, Mastery (S. Kamble) 3 and Amber Knight (Parmar) 4. Shd, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 2m, 31.22s. ₹47 (w), 18 and 18 (p). SHP: 29, FP: 125, Q: 32, Tanala : 234 and 152. Favourite: Jerusalem. Owners: Equs Racing. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

2. AMJAD KHAN TROPHY: DEMOCRACY (C. Umesh) 1, The General (Bhawani) 2, Bubbly Boy (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Sorrento Secret (Akshay Kumar) 4. 5-1/4, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 8.59s. ₹20 (w), 10, 14 and 15 (p). SHP: 29, FP: 41, Q: 17, Tanala: 95 and 68. Favourite: Democracy. Owners: Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vispi R. Patel, Mr. Eruch Adi Mody, Mrs. Liane Luthria, Mr. Dinesh G. Vazirani, Mrs. Manjula Prakash Jain rep. Prakash Jain Family Trust, Mr. Ashwin R. Mittal rep. Riddhymic Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Anupam Mittal, Ms. Vinati Saraf Mutreja rep. Evolute Trading Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Puneet Shah rep. Akara Art India Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. SEPTEMBER HANDICAP : ALOYSIA (Haridas Gore) 1, Winter Agenda (Y.S. Srinath) 2, Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 3 and The Godfather (P. Trevor) 4. Not run: Axlrod. Nose, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 38.66s. ₹157 (w), 35 and 17 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 1,174, Q: 216, Tanala: 3,419 and 1,221. Favourite: El Greco. Owners: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & Mrs. Charonne Nagpal. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

4. MOOSA M. HOOSEIN TROPHY : INISHMORE (C.S. Jodha) 1, Irish Gold (Akshay Kumar) 2, Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 3 and Fighton (Parmar) 4. 2, 3/4 and Nk. 1m, 7.45s. ₹49 (w), 14, 18 and 46 (p). SHP: 65, FP: 240, Q: 135, Tanala: 2,024 and 940. Favourite: Fighton. Owners: Miss. Nazzak B. Chenoy, Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. , Mr. Anil Saraf & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

5. IDAR GOLD TROPHY (Gr. 3): DYF (Akshay Kumar) 1, Dangerous (Antony Raj S) 2, King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan 3 and Truly Epic (Vivek G) 4. Not run: Pissarro. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 2m, 27.84s (record time). ₹27 (w), 12 and 19 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 313, Q: 97, Tanala: 177 and 52. Favourite: King’s Ransom. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. , Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Jiyaji Bhosale & Mr. Rishikesh Bhosale. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

6. CHANDRAYAAN-3 LANDING ON THE MOON TROPHY: CHOPIN (Neeraj Rawal) 1, In Contention (Vivek G) 2, Successor (P. Trevor) 3 and Pride’s Angel (Parmar) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 36.02s (record time). ₹45 (w), 16, 13 and 16 (p). SHP: 43, FP: 349, Q: 191, Tanala: 537 and 225. Favourite: Golden Neil. Owners: Equs Racing, Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai & Mr. Suhrud S. Jhaveri. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. SPEARHEAD PLATE : CHIEFTAIN (Vishal Bunde) 1, Come Back Please (N. Bhosale) 2, Marlboro Man (Mustakim) 3 and Myrcella (T.S. Jodha) 4. 3, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 39.39s. ₹32 (w), 15, 11 and 20 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 114, Q: 60, Tanala: 353 and 250. Favourite: Come Back Please. Owners: Miss. Nazzak B. Chenoy & Mrs. Bakhtawar B. Chenoy. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

Note: Galloping Glory (Bhawani up) planted in the starting stall and did not participate.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹95,146 (c/o) and 30%: 4,078 (10 tkts.). Treble: 1,065 (38 tkts.). Super Jackpot: 100%: 57, 711 (c/o).