Dyf primed to deliver in President Of India Gold Cup

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s Dyf, who won the Bangalore St. Leger in his last start, should win the President Of India Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the feature event of Sunday’s (Sept. 15) races. There will be no false rails.

1. NARAYANPET PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.15 p.m.: 1. Anemoi (1) G. Naresh 56, 2. Iconic Star (3) Afroz K 56, 3. My Brother (5) Gaurav 56, 4. Sargent (8) A.A. Vikrant 56, 5. Grey Sky (4) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. High Heels (7) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 7. Jungle Girl (2) Arjun 54.5 and 8. Red Notice (6) Kuldeep Sr. 54.5.

1. JUNGLE GIRL, 2. ICONIC STAR, 3. ANEMOI

2. ASIFABAD PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.45: 1. Grand Duke (1) Gaurav 61.5, 2. Crown Witness (5) Suraj Narredu 60.5, 3. Noble Heart (6) Likith Appu 59, 4. Sucker Punch (7) P. Ajeeth K 58.5, 5. Sadiya (3) Kuldeep Jr. 53.5, 6. Club Queen (4) Md. Ekram 53 and 7. Soorya Vahan (2) Arjun 50.

1. CROWN WITNESS, 2. SUCKER PUNCH, 3. NOBLE HEART

3. NEARCO PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 3.15: 1. Rolls Royce (1) R.S. Jodha 56, 2. Talking Stick (4) P. Sai K 56, 3. Tiger Ruby (3) B.R. Kumar 56, 4. Brilliant Blue (2) Mukesh 54.5, 5. First Lady (8) Kuldeep Sr. 54.5, 6. Mountain Touch (6) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 7. Peppi (5) Trevor 54.5 and 8. Rani Ruckus (7) Md. Ismail 54.5.

1. TIGER RUBY, 2. PEPPI, 3. MOUNTAIN TOUCH

4. DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE CUP (1,800m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.45: 1. Miss Marvellous (6) Md. Ekram 60, 2. Yesterday (8) Trevor 60, 3. Proud Mary (5) Ajay K 58.5, 4. Alpine Girl (9) Shivansh 58, 5. City Of Blessing (2) Kuldeep Sr. 58, 6. Magnus (3) Suraj Narredu 58, 7. Magnum (7) Afroz K 55.5, 8. Shah Of Iran (1) B.R. Kumar 52 and 9. Ashwa Gajraj (4) Gaurav 51.

1. MAGNUS, 2. YESTERDAY, 3. MISS MARVELLOUS

5. PRESIDENT OF INDIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o and upward, 4.15: 1. Dyf (2) Trevor 60, 2. Geographique (4) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 3. Pissarro (5) Mukesh 53, 4. Truth (3) Kuldeep Sr. 53, 5 and 5. Mysterious Angel (1) P. Ajeeth K 52.5.

1. DYF, 2. GEOGRAPHIQUE

6. NARAYANPET PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 4.45: 1. Aashritha Pet (2) G. Naresh 56, 2. Exclusive Black (6) Md. Ismail 56, 3. Jim (9) B.R. Kumar 56, 4. Prince (3) R.S. Jodha 56, 5. That’s My Mission (5) Surya Prakash 56, 6. Anahita (7) Santosh Raj 54.5, 7. Clarity (8) P. Sai K 54.5, 8. Lucky Fiero (4) Mukesh 54.5 and 9. Skyward (1) Gaurav 54.5.

1. CLARITY, 2. EXCLUSIVE BLACK, 3. JIM

Day’s Best: DYF

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.