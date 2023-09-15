Dyf pleases

September 15, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Pune:

Dyf pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 41. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Emerald Queen (Nazil) 53, 600/41. Moved fluently. Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Windermere (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Worked freely. Emperor Roderic (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Banksy (P. Vinod) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41.

1400m: Dyf (M.S. Deora) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings.

2000m: Supernatural (Trevor) 2-26, 600/42. Easy.

