Dyf lives up to his billing in JSK1 Golconda St. Leger

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s ward Dyf, ridden by P. Trevor, won the JSK1 Golconda St. Leger, the stellar attraction of the penultimate day’s races here on Monday, October 28. The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Ms. Anosha Meyers rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale, Rhishikesh Bhosale & Rama Seshu Eyunni.

This son by Cougar Mountain out of Soak raced comfortably in fourth place throughout the gruelling 2,800m endurance test till the final bend. When Trevor signalled him to advance, Dyf smoothly took the shortest route along the rails, overtook long-time leader Magnum, and surged ahead to claim victory by two lengths.

1. SHAMSHABAD PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m): LIFES JOURNEY (P. Trevor) 1, Only The Brave (Mukesh) 2, Shadow Baby (Vivek G) 3 and Ambitious Star (Md. Ekram) 4. 2, Neck and 3/4. 1m, 14.35s. ₹14 (w), 10, 25 and 11 (p). SHP: 77, THP: 58, SHW: 16 and 26, FP: 102, Q: 72, Tanala: 314. Favourite: Shadow Baby. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

2. DR. HARISH CHANDRA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,200m): SWEET DANCER (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Dyanoosh (Ajay K) 2, Nucleus (Mohit) 3 and Runlikethewind (Vivek G) 4. 1, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 14.64s. ₹70 (w), 4, 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 59, SHW: 34 and 22, FP: 336, Q: 149, Tanala: 1,456. Favourite: Mark My Day. Owner: Mr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Ananta Vatsalya.

3. SHAMSHABAD PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m): INDIAN TEMPLE (Kuldeep Singh Sr.) 1, Glimmer Of Hope (I. Chisty) 2, Nkalanzinzi (P. Ajeeth K) 3 and Sucker Punch (Deepak) 4. 2, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 15.95s. ₹24 (w), 17, 25 and 14 (p). SHP: 70, THP: 38, SHW: 18 and 38, FP: 302, Q: 138, Tanala: 1,072. Favourite: The Pious. Owner: Mr. Mamidi Bhudevi Dilip Kumar. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

4. JSK1 KUNTALA WATER FALLS TROPHY (2,200m): DESERT HERO (Gaurav Singh) 1, Trishul (Sandesh) 2, Yesterday (Surya Prakash) 3 and Carnival Lady (G. Naresh) 4. 2-3/4, Neck and 2-1/4. 2m, 21.49s. ₹33 (w), 11, 10 and 22 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 57, SHW: 15 and 17, FP: 184, Q: 109, Tanala: 1,978. Favourite: Sugar. Owners: Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat & Mr. V. Shanmugam. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

Note: After winning the race, Desert Hero veered out abruptly on the outer sand and dislodged his rider. Jockey Gaurav escaped unhurt.

5. SHAPHIR PLATE (1,400m): MR. PERFECT (Kuldeep Singh Jr.) 1, Quality Warrior (Vivek G) 2, See My Attitude (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Master Touch (B.R. Kumar) 4. Neck, 1 and 5-1/4. 1m, 28.88s. ₹75 (w), 20, 12 and 15 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 74, SHW: 48 and 19, FP: 368, Q: 140, Tanala: 1,460. Favourite: Quality Warrior. Owner: Mrs. Manju Rani. Trainer: Jasbir Singh.

6. DR. HARISH CHANDRA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,200m): AMYRA (Vivek G) 1, Juramento (B.R. Kumar) 2, Divine Connection (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Classical Music (Rafique Sk.) 4. 2, 3 and 1-1/2. 1m, 14.72s. ₹18 (w), 10, 15 and 14 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 43, SHW: 22 and 17, FP: 71, Q: 36, Tanala: 231. Favourite: Amyra. Owners: Ms. Meka Ahalya & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

7. JSK1 GOLCONDA ST. LEGER (Gr. 2) (2,800m): DYF (Cougar Mountain-Soak) (P. Trevor) 1, Magnum (Smuggler’s Cove-Ascension) (Akshay K) 2, Champions Way (Sanus Per Aquam-Castle Queen) (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Truth (Pinson-Lady Be Good) (I. Chisty) 4. 2, 3/4 and 5-1/2. 3m, 2.39s. ₹12 (w), 11 and 23 (p). SHP: 74, THP: 32, SHW: 10 and 21, FP: 95, Q: 73, Tanala: 174. Favourite: Dyf. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Ms. Anosha Meyers rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale, Rhishikesh Bhosale & Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

8. BLUE MAX PLATE (1,400m): GREY SKY (Md. Ekram Alam) 1, Politics (Md. Ismail) 2, Desert Sultan (Mukesh) 3 and Battle On (I. Chisty) 4. 3/4, Neck and Neck. 1m, 30.49s. ₹84 (w), 19, 14 and 10 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 67, SHW: 56 and 37, FP: 879, Q: 455, Tanala: 2,285. Favourite: Desert Sultan. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹26,453 (22 tkts.) & 30%: 506 (492 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 56,952 (c/o), (ii) 7,901 (11 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 528 (55 tkts.), (ii) 998 (29 tkts.), (iii) 549 (112 tkts.).