Dyf in good shape for the JSK1 Golconda St. Leger

The five-year-old Dyf, who recently placed second in his last start, is in good shape to redeem himself in the JSK1 Golconda St. Leger (Gr.2), the final classic of the Hyderabad Monsoon races to be held here on Monday (Oct. 28), the penultimate day of the season.

1. SHAMSHABAD PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 12.50 p.m.: 1. Shadow Baby (5) Vivek G 60, 2. Ambitious Star (6) Md. Ekram 59, 3. Only The Brave (1) Mukesh 59, 4. D Right Time (9) Deepak 58, 5. Bellingham (8) B.R. Kumar 57, 6. Golden Inzio (4) I. Chisty 54.5, 7. Lifes Journey (7) Trevor 53.5, 8. D Extreme (2) Surya Prakash 52.5 and 9. Talking Stick (3) P. Sai K 52.5.

1. LIFES JOURNEY, 2. BELLINGHAM, 3. SHADOW BABY

2. DR. HARISH CHANDRA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 1.20: 1. Dyanoosh (3) Ajay K 61.5, 2. True Icon (8) Mukesh 59.5, 3. Mark My Day (9) R.S. Jodha 59, 4. Nucleus (6) Mohit 59, 5. Runlikethewind (5) Vivek G 59, 6. Clefairy (4) M. Mark 56.5, 7. Red Snaper (7) Afroz K 54.5, 8. Sweet Dancer (2) P. Ajeeth K 52.5 and 9. Coming Home (1) B. Nikhil 50.

1. MARK MY DAY, 2. DYANOOSH, 3. SWEET DANCER

3. SHAMSHABAD PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.55: 1. Sucker Punch (6) Deepak 60, 2. Indian Temple (3) Kuldeep Sr. 59.5, 3. Splendour On Grass (4) Ajay K 59, 4. Star Medal (8) Surya Prakash 59, 5. Nkalanzinzi (7) P. Ajeeth K 56, 6. Swiss Girl (5) B.R. Kumar 55, 7. The Pious (1) Akshay K 54 and 8. Glimmer Of Hope (2) I. Chisty 53.

1. THE PIOUS, 2. STAR MEDAL, 3. INDIAN TEMPLE

4. JSK1 KUNTALA WATER FALLS TROPHY (2,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.30: 1. Yesterday (5) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Lady Danger (6) B. Nikhil 58, 3. Carnival Lady (3) G. Naresh 57.5, 4. Sugar (4) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 5. Trishul (2) Sandesh 56.5, 6. Detective (1) Trevor 55.5, 7. Caraxes (8) Afroz K 52.5 and 8. Desert Hero (7) Gaurav 52.5.

1. DETECTIVE, 2. TRISHUL, 3. SUGAR

5. SHAPHIR PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.05: 1. Mr. Perfect (7) Kuldeep Jr. 60, 2. Grand Duke (11) R.S. Jodha 59, 3. Top In Class (3) M. Mark 59, 4. See My Attitude (5) Ashad Asbar 57, 5. Pancho (9) Mukesh 56.5, 6. Quality Warrior (2) Vivek G 56.5, 7. Park Lane (6) Md. Ismail 56, 8. Lights On (8) Md. Ekram 55, 9. Master Touch (1) B.R. Kumar 55, 10. Wandring Warrior (4) Ajay K 52 and 11. Reining Queen (10) P. Ajeeth K 51.

1. SOPRANOS, 2. MR. PERFECT, 3. WANDRING WARRIOR

6. DR. HARISH CHANDRA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.40: 1. Juramento (8) B.R. Kumar 62, 2. Alpine Girl (2) Mohit 60.5, 3. Devils Magic (7) Vivek 59, 4. Amyra (1) Vivek G 58.5, 5. Sun Dancer (4) A.A. Vikrant 58, 6. Sopranos (6) M. Mark 57, 7. Divine Connection (5) R.S. Jodha 56.5, 8. Classical Music (3) Rafique Sk. 53.5 and 9. Winning Attitude (9) Afroz K 53.5.

1. AMYRA, 2. JURAMENTO, 3. DIVINE CONNECTION

7. JSK1 GOLCONDA ST. LEGER (Gr. 2) (2,800m) (Terms) 4-y-o and upward — 4.15: 1. Champions Way (1) Suraj Narredu 57, 2. Dyf (2) Trevor 57, 3. High Command (3) Sandesh 57, 4. Magnum (5) Akshay K 57, 5. Trevalius (4) Antony Raj 57 and Truth (6) I. Chisty 57.

1. DYF, 2. CHAMPIONS WAY

8. BLUE MAX PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o and upward, rated up to 25 (Cat. III) — 4.50: 1. Char Ek Char (9) M. Mark 60, 2. Desert Sultan (12) Mukesh 60, 3. Dream To Fly (5) G. Naresh 60, 4. Exclusive Spark (2) Mohit 60, 5. My Brother (1) R.S. Jodha 60, 6. Arba Wahed Arba (4) Afroz K 59, 7. Grey Sky (10) Md. Ekram 59, 8. Deccan Ranger (8) Deepak 58.5, 9. Silver Arrow (7) B.R. Kumar 58.5, 10. Battle On (6) I. Chisty 56.5, 11. Politics (3) Md. Ismail 55.5 and 12. Blue Brigade (11) Rafique Sk. 54.

1. BATTLE ON, 2. POLITICS, 3. CHAR EK CHAR

Day’s Best: DYF

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (I) 2, 3, 4 & 5, (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (I) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 3, 4 & 5, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.