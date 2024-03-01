Dyf has the credentials to etch his name on the Stayers’ Cup

March 01, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

The ultimate weekend of all racing weekends speeds off at the Kolkata race course on Saturday, with the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Cup and the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Memorial Cup taking centre stage. A field of 11 top-notch sprinters and seven of the very best stayers will line up for championship honours and the Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) will be the focal point.

The last time a Kolkata-based horse won the Sprinters’ Cup was in 1995, nearly two decades ago, when Exclusive Virtue, trained by Bharath Singh, prevailed. The most recent victory for a local horse in the Stayers’ Cup was in 2007, with Apperitivo taking the honours On both occassions, the weekend was hosted by the RCTC.

Khaitan’s year

What made the 1995 edition truly special was that Kolkata’s leading owner, the late Deepak Khaitan won three of the Grade 1 races in a span of 48 hours with Exclusive Virtue, Astronomic, and Elusive Pimpernel winning the Sprinters, Stayers, and the Invitation repectively.

Will the local challengers do the home centre proud on Saturday? There are three in the Sprint — Cool Rider, Etosha and Time And Tide, while there is just one in the Stayers – Third Avenue. All four contenders will fancy their chances as they have the credentials. It would read like a real fairy tale if they can oblige. But racing can be a cruel mistress, and it’s going to be interesting to see what eventually pans out.

ADVERTISEMENT

For me, Dyf seems to appeal most. His trainer wanted to take a crack at the Invitation Cup, but that was only if jockey P. Trevor partnered him. Trevor opted for Jamari in the big one and was prepared to ride Dyf in the Stayers. So into the Stayers went Dyf.

He relishes a trip. Won the Golconda Leger in a walk but just missed out in the Indian Leger to the champion King’s Ransom. On that form, he’s the one the other two will have to beat, while Chamonix and Third Avenue will be right there.

Sprinters’ Cup more open

The Sprinters’ Cup looks a lot more open. Mumbai-based horses have dominated the event, winning it 12 times in 16 years. They are represented by Magiletto and Democracy. Bengaluru has Siege Courageous and Ascoval. Time and Tide, Cool Rider and Etosha from Kolkata have the home advantage. So that makes seven who come into the picture.

I’d hate to get involved in unravelling that ‘Magnificent 7’, but if one had to, I would go with Cool Rider, Ascoval and Siege Courageous.

The action will be streamed ‘live’ on YouTube.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.