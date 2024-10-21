ADVERTISEMENT

Dyf, Geographique and Regina Memorabilis show out

Published - October 21, 2024 05:46 pm IST - Pune:

Dyf, Geographique and Regina Memorabilis showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 21) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Cellini (A. Prakash) 39. Moved freely. Celestina (A. Prakash) 40. Easy. Purple Martini (S.J. Sunil) 39. Worked well.

800m: Flashman (A. Prakash) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Ardakan (Ajinkya), Desert Classic (Kaviraj) 56, 600/41. Pair level. 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Sweeping Star (Nirmal), Fidato (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Chardikala (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Tajiri (Merchant), Cinderella’s Dream (A. Prakash) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They were urged and finished level. Reiko (S. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Knotty Legend (S. Shareef) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: La Dolce Vita (V. Bunde), Treasure Gold (A. Prakash) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Saifa (Nazil) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Moved freely. Evaldo (S. Shareef) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Regina Memorabilis (Hamir), Nostalgia (A. Prakash) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1600m: Dyf (Santosh), Arc De Triomphe (Kamble) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Géographique (Hamir) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

