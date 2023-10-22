Dyf bags the Golconda St. Leger

October 22, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s Dyf ridden by P. Trevor won the Golconda St. Leger, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Oct. 22) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale, Rishikesh Bhosale and Rama Seshu Eyunni.

Dyf, who was racing last in this three horse contest till the final turn, was given a reminder by his pilot Trevor to tackle the front-runner Monteverdi in the straight and later this son of Cougar Mountain — Soak sailed into the lead to register victory by a good margin.

1. PEDDAPALLI PLATE (Div. II): PINATUBO (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 1, Capriati (Akshay Kumar) 2, Fatuma (Tograllu) 3 and Warwick (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m 14. 13s. ₹25 (w), 11, 11 and 15 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 42, SHW: 15 and 10, FP: 44, Q: 18, Tanala: 168. Favourite: Capriati.

Owner: Mr. G.K. Keshavamurthy. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

2. PEDDAPALLI PLATE (Div. I): ROCHELLE (Santosh Raj N.R.) 1, First Class (Akshay Kumar) 2, Classy Dame (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and Soorya Vahan (Md. Ismail) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 14. 70s. ₹46 (w), 19, 12 and 19 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 55, SHW: 25 and 14, FP: 132, Q: 56, Tanala: 446. Favourite: First Class.

Owner & Trainer: Mr. K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

3. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER’S CUP (Div. II): HIGH REWARD (R.S. Jodha) 1, Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 2, Power Ranger (Surya Prakash) 3 and See My Spark (Shivansh) 4. 5-3/4, Neck and Head. 1m 13. 36s. ₹98 (w), 23, 20 and 38 (p). SHP: 69, THP: 98, SHW: 20 and 33, FP: 944, Q: 473, Tanala: 14, 349. Favourite: Life’s Living.

Owner: Mr. Murugappan Alagappa. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

4. GOLCONDA ST. LEGER (Gr. II): DYF (Cougar Mountain-Soak) (P. Trevor) 1, Monteverdi (Roderic O’ Connor-Arabelle) (Suraj Narredu) 2 and Karanveer (Vivek G) 3. 7-3/4 and 22. 3m 00.57s. ₹11 (w), SHP: 14. FP: 14. Favourite: Dyf.

Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale, Rishikesh Bhosale and Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

5. MIRZA ZUNNUR AHMED MEMORIAL CUP: SHADOW OF THE MOON (S. Saqlain) 1, Lucky Zone (P. Trevor) 2, Rival (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Exclusive Spark (Santosh Raj) 4. 5-3/4, 1-1/4 and 4-1/2. 1m 39. 50s. ₹19 (w), 11, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 38, SHW: 16 and 11, FP: 62, Q: 37, Tanala: 78. Favourite: Shadow Of The Moon.

Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L.D’ Silva.

6. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER’S CUP (Div. I): STOIC HERO (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Star Medal (Md. Ekram Alam) 2, Malibu (Santosh Raj) 3 and Bangor On Dee (A. Imran Khan) 4. Head, 6-1/4 and 1. 1m 13. 95s. ₹75 (w), 20, 21 and 41 (p). SHP: 71, THP: 126, SHW: 31 and 31, FP: 752, Q: 400, Tanala: 8,186. Favourite: Stag’s Leap.

Owner: Mr. K. Mallikarjuna Rao. Trainer: Ananta Vatsalya.

7. HARD HELD PLATE: CREATIVE FORCE (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 1, Sucker Punch (Vivek G) 2, Delhi Heights (Abhay Singh) 3 and Starwalt (Mohit Singh) 4. 2, 2-3/4 and 7-1/4. 1m 27. 77s. ₹29 (w), 14, 27 and 26 (p). SHP: THP: 108, SHW: 17 and 31, FP: 197, Q: 156, Tanala: 2,650. Favourite: Creative Force.

Owners: Mr. G.K. Keshavamurthy. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹50,861 (7 tkts.), 30%: 8,476 (18 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 7,325 (8 tkts.), (ii) 1,265 (126 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 416 (77 tkts.), (ii) 1,275 (62 tkts.).

