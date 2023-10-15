Dyf and Snowfall impress

October 15, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Pune:

Dyf and Snowfall impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 15) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: 2/y/os Escape Velocity (S. Kamble), Aerodynamic (Srinath) 56, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Exuma (Parmar) 56, 600/41. Easy. Ataash (Mosin) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Midas Touch (Prasad) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Maransh (Zeeshan) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Regency Smile (Merchant), Dufy (P. Naidu) 57, 600/43. Former was three lengths better.

1000m: Floyd (Zeeshan) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Attained (Mosin), Etoile (Shelar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and the former ended two lengths in front. Serrano (Parmar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Aries (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Magneto (Merchant), Toofaan (P. Naidu) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished level. The Protector (Merchant) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Pressed.

1200m: Snowfall (rb) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. In good shape. Mojito (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively. Vincent Van Gogh (Srinath) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. Littorio (Kirtish) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1600m: Dyf (Trevor), Golden Kingdom (Srinath) 1-50, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level.