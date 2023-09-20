ADVERTISEMENT

Dyf and Nashvegas catch the eye

September 20, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - PUNE:

Dyf and Nashvegas caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Attained (T.S. Jodha) 39. Easy. Lord Vader (rb) 42. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 37. Moved well.

800m: Inishmore (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Ataash (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Nirvana (Chouhan) 52, 600/38. Good work. Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Impunity (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Metzinger (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Nashvegas (S. Kamble), Athenian (Srinath) 51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Come Back Please (Prasad) 57, 600/42. Easy. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Worked freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Dyf (H.M. Akshay), Euphoric (S. Kamble) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Willy Wonkaa (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Winter Agenda (Srinath) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Stretched. Magneto (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Ocean Of God (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Zuccaro (R. Manish), Cordelia (Trevor) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved freely. Emperor Roderic (Kirtish), Jamari (C. Umesh) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. They moved freely.

1600m: Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Chenevix Trench (Kirtish) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Candescent Star (app), Lion King (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They jumped out well and finished level. Chagall (Trevor), Angelo (R. Manish) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Supreme Spirit (Neeraj), Lyoz Chanette (Saba) and Enchanting Empress (Shelar) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. First name finished one length ahead of the second name who further finished a distance ahead of the last name.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US