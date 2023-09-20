HamberMenu
Dyf and Nashvegas catch the eye

September 20, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - PUNE:

Dyf and Nashvegas caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Attained (T.S. Jodha) 39. Easy. Lord Vader (rb) 42. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 37. Moved well.

800m: Inishmore (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Ataash (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Nirvana (Chouhan) 52, 600/38. Good work. Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Impunity (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Metzinger (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Nashvegas (S. Kamble), Athenian (Srinath) 51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Come Back Please (Prasad) 57, 600/42. Easy. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Worked freely.

1000m: Dyf (H.M. Akshay), Euphoric (S. Kamble) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Willy Wonkaa (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Winter Agenda (Srinath) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Stretched. Magneto (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Ocean Of God (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Zuccaro (R. Manish), Cordelia (Trevor) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved freely. Emperor Roderic (Kirtish), Jamari (C. Umesh) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. They moved freely.

1600m: Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Chenevix Trench (Kirtish) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Candescent Star (app), Lion King (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They jumped out well and finished level. Chagall (Trevor), Angelo (R. Manish) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Supreme Spirit (Neeraj), Lyoz Chanette (Saba) and Enchanting Empress (Shelar) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. First name finished one length ahead of the second name who further finished a distance ahead of the last name.

